Business
                        
DA creates TWG for first border inspection facilities
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 6, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has created a technical working group (TWG) for the procurement and construction of the first border inspection facilities in the country’s major ports.



In a special order dated Sept. 3, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the TWG was formed to expedite the establishment of the Cold Examination Facility in Agriculture (CEFA), which will serve as the first border inspection facilities in major international ports in the country.



Dar said the CEFA, earlier dubbed as the Agricultural Commodity Examination Area (ACEA), would initiate a new way of conducting first-border inspections, as well as host more thorough examinations, as all arriving imports would be opened in one cold warehouse and would have ample time to examine them.



The facility will feature controlled temperature systems that will capacitate quarantine officers to thoroughly inspect the contents of an identified high-risk containerized shipment and prevent the possible spread of hazardous biological agents, such as toxins and radioactive elements carried by imported agricultural products.



Dar said the TWG is directed to assist the CEFA project management office in the preparation of the conceptual design and performance of specifications and parameters.



It is also tasked to review the detailed engineering design and ensure compliance with existing relevant codes, rules and regulations.



The TWG will be in charge of the supervision of the project. It will also assist the bids and awards committee in the evaluation of technical proposals in accordance with the criteria set in the bidding documents.



In July, Dar said the first CEFA would be built at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Once operational, the Subic CEFA will be able to conduct full and thorough inspection of containerized agricultural commodities through risk assessment, complemented by x-ray screening of the Bureau of Customs.



This means all farm, fishery, meat and food imports will be subjected to 100 percent sampling and laboratory testing.



The Subic Bay Freeport Zone is an ideal location because it is well-connected to the main Metro Manila highways, Dar said.



Apart from the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, CEFAs are also being planned at the ports of Manila, Batangas, Cebu and Davao.



Around P521 million has been earmarked for the planned CEFA network.



The DA estimates that the Subic CEFA would earn at least P130 million yearly from testing and inspection fees.



“In all, the completion of the CEFA network will be one of the major accomplishments of the Duterte administration, as global biosecurity and quarantine protocols are put in place and strictly implemented to keep the country’s agriculture and fishery sector free from transboundary pests and diseases, and protect the health and welfare of Filipinos,” Dar said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

