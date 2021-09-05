




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Setting the record straight
                        

                           
HIDDEN AGENDA - Mary Ann LL. Reyes - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
As early as last year during the deliberations on the proposed budget of the Department of Budget and Management, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned what he claims are purchases by the DBM’s Procurement Service of overpriced medical supplies to be used in the fight against COVID-19.



According to Drilon, various medical supplies were procured by the agency at prices higher than those purchased by the private sector. He said that based on the three awards that they have studied, the total price was jacked up by almost half a billion.



He cited the procurement from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. of 2,000 units of COVID-19 test kits for P688 million or P344,000 per kit when the test kit could be bought for P240,000 each.



Also questioned was the purchase of RNA virus prep kits which were bought at P10,304 each when the private sector bought them for P47,199 per kit, the procurement of universal transport medium and naso-pharyngeal swab from Biosite Medical Instruments for P258 per set compared to the P150 per set price in the market, the awarding of contracts to blacklisted companies such as Ferjan Health Link Enterprises, which was given a P727 million contract, among others.



And now, the senators are questioning the appointment of Christopher Lloyd Lao as DBM-PS head in 2020 in connection with all these purchases. He was assigned in the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) in 2016, then resigned the following year, and later became CEO and commissioner of the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board. Last year, according to Lao, he applied as undersecretary of the DBM.



Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon said Lao seems to be very well-connected for being able to secure three government positions in the last four to five years. Lao, however, insists that no one recommended him and that he only applied for the position. He resigned last June.



Last week, Lao appeared at the Senate blue ribbon committee investigation into the Department of Health’s handling of pandemic funds.



At the beginning of the hearing, Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go denied that Lao previously served as his aide. He said that while Lao was appointed to the PMS at the start of President Duterte’s term until early 2017, Lao did not directly report to him.



In a privilege speech last Tuesday, Go reminded everyone of the Duterte administration’s policy that anyone who is involved in corruption should be held to answer and should be put in jail if found guilty.



He said that the President has already explained that he is the appointing authority to these positions and that Lao is only one of hundreds of employees or officials in Malacañang then.



Go explained that as special assistant to the President from 2016 to 2018, he only had oversight functions over a few offices under the Office of the President, including over the PMS, but that does not mean everyone working there became his aide. He added that he was not involved in the day-to-day operations and management of every office in the Office of the President and that he was limited to administrative and supervisory functions, making sure that they perform their mandate, and ensuring the implementation of improvements in systems and processes to make them efficient and effective.



He noted that the same people complaining last year that government was too slow are the same people who complain when government worked with what they had given the limitations of the bureaucracy to provide what they can at a time when demand for these medical supplies far exceed supply.



The senator also pointed out that all that the opposition wants is to discredit the COVID response of the administration. He insisted that the administration has no grand scheme to steal, especially with the pandemic.



He said that it is unfair for one to investigate and ask questions, and then answer the same questions and then pass judgment, just to score popularity points.



Go reminded everyone that he is also a senator, chosen and elected by the people, and that it is his right to speak and explain. He added that the Filipino people deserve fairness and due process, most especially in a committee that is held in high regard.



He also mentioned in his speech that the chairman of the blue ribbon committee is also the head of the Philippine Red Cross, which is in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, entered into a multi-million peso memorandum of agreement with PhilHealth. He said there might be a conflict of interest since the one being investigated is an organization which Gordon heads.



The senator also lamented the fact that while other senators were being accorded the privilege to deliver an opening statement during hearings, he is being treated like a resource person and is being ordered around to stick to whatever topic the chair waants.



Maybe, some senators still treat Go like the executive assistant of the President that he once was. It’s about time that the others treat him with the respect due a senator of this country.



 



 



For comments, e-mail at mareyes@philstarmedia.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

