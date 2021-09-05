




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Another housing project for informal settlers unveiled
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government will provide more mass housing projects for informal settler families (ISFs) in the country.



The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) recently inked a memorandum of agreement with the local government of Baler in Aurora on housing projects for ISFs.



The agreement will pave the way for the construction of two housing projects in the municipality.



“These housing projects are part of our balanced housing compliance wherein we provide direct support to the LGUs in the provision of site development of identified residential sites,” Housing chief Eduardo del Rosario said.



“We will assist LGUs, especially third, fourth, fifth and sixth-class municipalities, which are the ones that truly need assistance,” he said.



The Baler Housing Project will be established in Barangays Reserva and Obligacion with over one-hectare land each. Both projects will feature single detached and duplex-single-attached housing units.



Beneficiaries, mostly those residing in critical and high-risk areas, will be determined after an assessment by the LGU.



The projects will also include site embankment, provision of areas for parks and playgrounds, community facilities, concrete roads, drainage and slope protection, among others.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

