Business
                        
Golden Haven launches Kabayan Rewards for OFWs
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven, a leading name in the deathcare industry, has launched Kabayan Rewards, a referral program that presents significant income opportunities to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worldwide.



The scheme encourages OFWs to refer any number of their fellow Filipino workers to Golden Haven and spur them to invest in its wide array of products – memorial lots, columbarium vaults, family estates, and even professionally curated mausoleums called The Golden Shrines.



All successfully completed deals will entitle OFWs to five percent of the total contract price, a no-fuss way to earn extra income.



With a great number of OFWs aspiring to come home this year, Golden Haven believes that they deserve a chance to leverage their hard-earned money on stable, long-haul ventures such as property investments. For this purpose, few opportunities trump those that are afforded by Golden Haven.



Spread over 30-plus nature-inspired locations across the country, Golden Haven Memorial parks offers easy-own payment terms and an inherent appreciation value that makes it the everyday Filipinos’ dream investment package.



Golden Haven’s Kabayan Rewards grants dual benefits: an additional source of income for OFWs that successfully refer new customers to Golden Haven and fine investment options for OFWs seeking a stable and steady stream of income.



To join the Kabayan Rewards program, simply register on the official Golden Haven website. From there, a marketing representative will guide applicants through the succeeding steps.



Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven, is enthusiastic about how the Kabayan Rewards program presents mutually beneficial terms to both their OFW customer-participants and OFWs seeking stable and lucrative ways to grow their money.



“It’s a dual-win for them,” he said. “We are likewise confident that referrals will have a positive multiplier effect down the line, which means that each party’s objective will be served, moving forward.”



Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary of publicly listed, Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

