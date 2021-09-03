




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Converge secures LandBank loan to fund network expansion
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 3:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Converge secures LandBank loan to fund network expansion
By the end of June, the company’s pure fiber network has coursed through 8.3 million homes, comprising 32% of total households in the country and 57% in Luzon.
Converge / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. secured a loan package from state-run Land Bank of the Philippines to fund its domestic fiber cable project.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the fiber broadband provider said the P3-billion loan will also finance its working capital requirements.



At the same time, the LandBank loan came with a short-term additional line and a trade transactions facility of up to P2 billion.



“This loan financing brings us one step closer to our goal of connecting the unserved and underserved areas in the country. The available funds will help us reach into untapped markets, and really ‘Go Deep’ into existing ones,” Dennis Anthony Uy, company chief executive, said.



For capital expenditures, Converge programmed P20 billion in total, where a majority will bankroll its countrywide expansion that connected Visayas and Mindanao to its national fiber network. The company is hoping to cover 55% of Filipino households by 2025



By the end of June, the company’s pure fiber network has coursed through 8.3 million homes, comprising 32% of total households in the country and 57% in Luzon.



Converge shares closed Friday trading at P31.90 apiece, down 0.31%.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS INC.
                                                      LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Incoherent
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week in his national broadcast, President Duterte said the following:

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 People, planet, profit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Can billionaires make money while changing the world for the better? Can businesses really thrive if they give so much more to their employees and to society?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AMLC freezes P3.3 billion worth of assets in H1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines continues to ramp up its battle against money launderers and financiers of terrorist activities after it froze P3.3 billion worth of assets and filed 63 cases from January to June.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Megaworld reports steady demand for office space
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp. has booked around 415,000 square meters of office leases since the start of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strong rebound in construction seen this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strong rebound in construction seen this year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine construction sector will rebound strongly this year as the government ramps up transport infrastructure, particularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets mostly up ahead of US jobs, PM move boosts Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets mostly up ahead of US jobs, PM move boosts Tokyo


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Most markets rose in Asia on Friday following another record close on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data, while Tokyo led gains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investors swarm D&L's maiden bond float
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investors swarm D&L's maiden bond float


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The maiden bond sale of D&L Industries Inc. was met with great investor demand.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Western Union, MoneyGram restart money transfers to Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Western Union, MoneyGram restart money transfers to Afghanistan


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Western Union and MoneyGram would resume money transfer services to Afghanistan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines Distributors seeking P2 billion IPO in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines Distributors seeking P2 billion IPO in November


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
When it rains Villars, it pours Villars.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO issues 35 million shares to 'unrelated third party entity' to prevent public float violation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO issues 35 million shares to 'unrelated third party entity' to prevent public float violation


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
. To justify the sale, DITO said that it was complying with the PSE’s rule on Backdoor Listings

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with