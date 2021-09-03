




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Investors swarm D&L's maiden bond float
                        

                           
September 3, 2021 | 12:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Investors swarm D&L's maiden bond float
D&L, the 57-year-old listed group of companies, is one of the country's leading manufacturers of food ingredients, sanitation products, aerosol, plastics and oleochemicals.
MANILA, Philippines — The maiden bond sale of D&L Industries Inc., a listed manufacturer of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, was met with great investor demand, helping the company borrow funds at much cheaper costs.



Orders placed by investors for the bonds amounted to P13.8 billion, nearly five times bigger than the offer’s original size of P3 billion, D&L said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.



The robust demand prompted the company to exercise an oversubscription option of up to P2 billion, bringing the total proceeds from the bonds sale to P5 billion. Broken down, P3 billion of “Series A Bonds” will mature in 3 years while P2 billion of “Series B Bonds” has a longer payment term of 5 years.



The overwhelming orders booked, in turn, pushed down borrowing costs for D&L. Interest charged for the debt papers — as determined by a coupon rate — stood at 2.79% per annum for the Series A Bonds and 3.6% per annum for the Series B Bonds. Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears



“We are overwhelmed with the strong support the fixed income community has shown us in our debut bond issuance. This has allowed us to price our bonds at among the lowest rates in Philippine corporate bond history,” Alvin Lao, company president and CEO, said.



D&L tapped the debt market at a time it is recovering from the coronavirus onslaught. In the first half, earnings grew 74% year-on-year to P1.4 billion while consolidated income is already at pre-pandemic level, as all business segments “posted significant recovery”.



Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used primarily to finance the company’s expansion plans in Batangas and the corresponding working capital requirements.



Construction of the said plant started in late 2018 and commercial operations are expected to partially commence in May 2022. Total estimated capital expenditure for the said facility amounts to approximately P8 billion, with around P3.5 billion remaining to be spent.



As of 12:08 p.m., shares in D&L were trading flat at P8.30 each. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Last week in his national broadcast, President Duterte said the following:

                                                         


      

         

            
Can billionaires make money while changing the world for the better? Can businesses really thrive if they give so much more to their employees and to society?

                                                         


      

         

            
The Philippines continues to ramp up its battle against money launderers and financiers of terrorist activities after it froze P3.3 billion worth of assets and filed 63 cases from January to June.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Philippine construction sector will rebound strongly this year as the government ramps up transport infrastructure, particularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
AC Energy Corp. has raised $400 million from the issuance of green bonds.

                                                         


      

         

            
