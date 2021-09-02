




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
SEC approves share offers of ACE Medical, CASA
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the maiden offerings of a medical company and a sugar milling company with a power generation business.



Allied Care Experts Medical (ACE) Center- Cagayan de Oro Inc. (CDO) and Central Azucarera de San Antonio Inc. (CASA) received the green light from the SEC to proceed with their maiden offerings – 240,000 common shares for ACE Medical and 1.8 million common shares for CASA.



ACE Medical will offer 3,600 blocks composed of 10 shares each, with a price ranging from P200,000 to P400,000 per block, to be traded over the counter through the hospital’s internal staff.



The company will use the proceeds, estimated at P996.7 million, for the construction of a hospital in Cagayan de Oro estimated at P778.4 million; the acquisition of medical equipment; the partial payment of a loan, as well as for the hospital’s working capital requirement.



ACE Medical is building an eight-story, 176-bed healthcare facility covering a floor area of 21,198 square meters in Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City.



The intended market for the IPO will be medical practitioners and their relatives, as well as the public.



Physicians and other medical specialists who subscribe to at least one block or 10 shares from the offer will be allowed to practice in the company’s hospital, subject to restrictions, limitations, and obligations as may be imposed by ACE Medical, according to the company’s registration statement.



CASA, meanwhile, will offer 277,500 common shares, consisting of 214,551 new common shares by way of a primary offer and 62,949 secondary shares offered by a selling shareholder, priced at up to P2,012.52 per share. The shares will be traded over the counter.



The offering is in accordance with Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, which mandates generation companies that are not publicly listed to offer and sell to the public not less than 15 percent of their common shares within five years from the effectivity of Energy Regulatory Commission Resolution 4-2019.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

