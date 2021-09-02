Bad business mood

The business mood has now become so dire, with the economy dragging its feet through another period of tight quarantines. The scant optimism felt during the second quarter of the year as the government announced the end of the recession with double-digit growth figures has all but evaporated, as many businesses have been forced to close their doors again.

Don’t blame Delta.

As the most recent report of Moody’s Analytics points out, it is the Philippines’ “less effective” measures in managing the spread of COVID-19 “that create much uncertainty on the timing of a rebound.” Particularly singled out as reasons were “vaccine shortages and ineffective social distancing measures.”

Other countries like Singapore, which earlier had banked on a zero-COVID policy through contact tracing and granular lockdowns, quickly pivoted to a vaccination campaign that almost overnight gave immunity protection to more than 50 percent of their population.

While one may argue that Singapore is a small country with a population of only six million, what matters is how its government utilizes all resources and knowledge to keep its population safe during the pandemic while allowing the economy to keep on grinding.

In other words, it’s the bottom line that matters. The Philippines has chosen to take the harshest of lockdown measures as its main tool, but having little else to support it, has still led to record-breaking infection breakouts. Mandating the use of masks and shields was obviously not enough.

Dwindling reserve funds

With lockdowns likely to extend, the gloom that pervades businesses these days is caused by dwindling reserve funds. Retailers that have managed to keep their heads above water for over a year now are crying out loudest as dampened sales figures eat away their saved earnings.

They are not alone, though. Other sectors are equally struggling to stay afloat, with so much uncertainty as to when this pandemic will end, and if vaccinations will really do the trick given the emergence of deadlier variants.

This is reflected by BusinessWorld’s latest quarterly banking report which showed asset growth of the country’s 42 commercial and universal banks significantly slowing down, and even more scary, that the level of bad loans is increasing.

Sick businesses are being pummeled once again, and this time, the shadow of death appears imminent. Many have tried to hang on to the promise of vaccinations, but the slow pace is taking too much of precious time.

Downsizing reality

The prospect of the Philippine economy quickly recovering from the pandemic has become slimmer. Fitch Solutions has revised downwards its growth forecast for the Philippines this year from 5.3 percent to 4.2 percent. Moody’s Analytics slashed its outlook from 4.9 percent to four percent.

While such numbers are still on a positive note, the optimism is not shared on the ground.

Navigating the second year of this pandemic will be more difficult for most businesses outside the core of essential services like food and transportation. Those that will survive will have to deal with decisions to downsize operations, and layoffs will be part of the equation.

The “ber” months should kick off early Christmas carols and a merry-making spirit. Sadly, the holiday fever now seems too remotely far, with another kind of fever making its rounds: cabin fever, for staying too long inside the house.

Meanwhile, as we wait for better news, let’s just keep ourselves entertained with Jose Mari Chan memes.

Konsulta

PhilHealth has responded to my recent column with a statement about its own efforts to bring healthcare to Filipinos during these times when people are doubly cautious about leaving their homes and going to see their doctors, especially if their offices are in hospitals currently besieged by COVID-19 patients. Please read on.

“Allow us to share with you our expanded primary care benefit package that we have just started implementing nationwide. We believe this will play a big role in changing such a mindset and even the apprehension that many Filipinos have of seeing a professional due to the cost of consultations and services.

“The said package is called Konsulta or Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama, which aims to provide Filipino families with access to primary care services through an assigned primary care facility of their choice. This is pursuant to Section 6 of the UHC Law that provides that, ‘Every Filipino shall be granted immediate eligibility and access to preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative care for medical, dental, mental, and emergency health services.’

“With Konsulta, Filipinos can now access primary care services that will be provided by professionals through Konsulta facilities that will be accredited for the purpose. These services include consultation or check-up, targeted health risk screening such as breast exam and digital rectal exam, and laboratory and diagnostic exams like CBC with platelet count, ECG, and fasting blood sugar.

“Through this, lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes may be detected in their early stages and treated accordingly.

“Further, medicines for diabetes, high blood pressure, and asthma, among others, will be dispensed through Konsulta-accredited facilities such as outpatient departments/sections of private and public hospitals, rural health units, health centers, and ambulatory surgical clinics.

“As of July 31, we have accredited 103 facilities nationwide for Konsulta. Our campaign now is to increase this number as we appeal to local chief executives to support and join the program.”

We enjoin our countrymen to make their taxes work for them by availing of PhilHealth’s Konsulta. Please share your feedback on how Konsulta has worked for you if you do try it.

