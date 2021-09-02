




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Carmen Copper banks on resilience to sustain jobs
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A subsidiary of listed Atlas Mining and Development Corp. said it would continue to ensure business resilience amid the pandemic as part of efforts to sustain the jobs of its employees.



“Our co-workers are our valued partners and are key to attaining sustainable operations. As the pandemic took its toll on jobs, we secured our employees’ livelihood. Ensuring business resilience will further support this goal,” Carmen Copper Corp. president and CEO Roy Deveraturda said in a statement.



“Moving forward, we will continue to focus on stable and efficient cost operations, product quality, accessibility and scale, and creating shared value through responsible stewardship,” Deveraturda said.



Despite the continued pandemic, Carmen Copper reported higher copper production and shipments in the second quarter compared to the first quarter due to improvements in grades and milling tonnage.



On a quarterly basis, copper metal produced increased by 43 percent to 22.8 million pounds from 15.93 million pounds.



Gold produced also jumped nine percent to 5,829 ounces.



In a report to the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, Carmen Copper assured its employees of continued salaries, provided assistance and set up precautionary measures to reduce infection risks.



The company implemented flexible work arrangements, such as work-from-home options for non-critical employees and accommodations for workers directly involved in the mine and mill operations.



To aid commuting personnel, the company also provided free bus services.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

