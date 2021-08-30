




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Heroes
                        

                           
EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
At about nine in the morning, 125 years ago, in a house owned by the cabeza of a barrio called Kangkong, Andres Bonifacio called thousands of Katipuneros to a mass gathering where they decided to start their uprising.



Bonifacio, in a fiery speech, said: “You remember the fate of our countrymen who were shot in Bagumbayan...Our organization has been discovered and we are all marked men. If we don’t start the uprising, the Spaniards will get us anyway. What then, do you say?”



“Revolt!” the people cried out on that fateful day of Aug. 26, 1896.



The event, marked by the tearing of their identity documents or cedulas issued by the Spanish government, was later called the Cry of Pugad Lawin. It was the beginning of a nationwide armed revolution against Spain.



This was according to the narration of Katipunan General Guillermo Masangkay, passed on from one generation to another.



As the nation celebrates National Heroes’ Day today, we remember the heroes of yesterday, they who valiantly fought for whatever freedom we have today.



‘Faith in the common man’



The late president Diosdado Macapagal called that historic event a deafening cry for freedom of the common man.



“From the subdued whispers of the revolutionists, the movement flared up into a deafening and stirring cry for freedom.



“Faith in the common man, in the ability of a people to break centuries-old chains of bondage, was never so eloquently demonstrated as in the revolution initiated by Bonifacio,” he said in a 1963 speech to celebrate Bonifacio’s centennial.



They had nothing but bolos, bamboo spears, and other crude implements for weapons, but they were sustained by their faith in themselves and their own courage, Macapagal said.



The struggle continues



Today, the struggle for freedom continues because, as Macapagal said, the real essence of independence is rooted in something more fundamental – a society where the people are uplifted socially, economically, and morally.



We have a long way to go, what with the many social ills still plaguing this country – rampant corruption, moral degradation, greed for power, etc.



But history has shown us that wars aren’t won overnight, and victory may not even happen in our lifetimes. The constant struggle toward achieving this is the next best thing to being truly free.



Everyday heroes



As the fight continues, there’s no lack of heroes in our midst, especially in these ungentle times. I can only salute them as they muster the courage to do what they do, sustained by faith in themselves and in this country.



Health workers



Indeed, true heroism is remarkably sober, no klieg lights and void of drama. Today we see it in our health workers.



They are tired, anxious, and underpaid yet they continue to do their work.



In a hospital recently, a nurse I interviewed said she is mentally tired, so much so that she gets throbbing headaches.



Although assigned in the non-COVID-19 ward, she is still very much afraid she might bring home the virus to her family.



The pay is below P20,000 a month and she can’t help but feel sometimes that the risk isn’t worth it. But she has sworn to serve, she says.



Drivers, messengers



I also pay tribute to the tireless drivers and messengers who save us from the risk of going out during this pandemic.



They go around on their motorcycles to buy our essential needs – from medicines to food – taking the risks for us many times over, come rain or high water. Yet, they don’t even have regular pay.



Farmers and fishermen



Without our farmers and fishermen, we would have a food shortage.



In Pangasinan over the weekend, I passed by farmers drying their palay harvest by the roadside. They continue to work, even if the markets for their produce are down.



I also met a fisherman by the seaport in Barangay Cato in the province. He was about to leave with his team for another week at sea. They continue to brave the high seas to catch fish.



Community pantry organizers



Because of the community pantries which have sprouted all over Metro Manila, more Filipinos are able to bring home food for their family.



Businessmen, entrepreneurs



Their losses are mounting, but some of them continue to keep their businesses running if only to keep providing a living for their employees.



Government employees



And then there are the men and women who keep government services running. Without them, there would be a total collapse of the system.



Commission on Audit



Speaking of government agencies, I also commend the COA for upholding its mandate despite the bullying and the climate of fear sowed by this administration.



The COA released reports that have snowballed into a Senate investigation, putting into question Duterte’s anti-corruption promises.



These are the heroes I salute in this difficult time in our country today. In them, I find glimmers of hope that many nameless people among us still strive – despite our grief, despite the ungentle mourning and despite the pestilent virus – to bring this country to a better place, free from the morass of stagnation and toward a life of safety, not uncertainty; of justice, not cruelty; of health, not sickness; and of one filled with prosperity, peace, and plenty.



 



 



Iris Gonzales' email address is eyesgonzales@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

