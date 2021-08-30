




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Subsidies to GOCCs decline 66% in July
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Subsidies granted to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) declined 66 percent to P6 billion in July as funding requests from multiple agencies have yet to be released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).



Based on records from the Bureau of the Treasury, the government cut its subsidies to GOCCs to P6.07 billion in July from P17.93 billion a year ago on double-digit drops in financing support for all segments.



Subsidies received by major non-financial government corporations were trimmed by more than half to P5.26 billion, while those availed by other government corporations were slashed by over 86 percent to P814 million.



Among major non-financial government corporations, the National Irrigation Administration took up bulk of the subsidies at P2.75 billion. The National Housing Authority and the National Power Corp. cornered P1.48 billion and P933 million, respectively.



On the other hand, the Philippine Heart Center accounted for more than 18 percent of subsidies to other government corporations at P147 million. The Philippine Postal Corp. came in next with P135 million, followed by another medical facility, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, with P107 million.



On an annual basis, the government has reduced its funding support for GOCCs by roughly 36 percent to P94.36 billion as of end-July from P146.62 billion a year ago.



During the period, subsidies extended to major non-financial government corporations plunged by over 35 percent to P37.22 billion, while those issued to other government corporations fell by nearly 37 percent to P56.31 billion.



On the contrary, subsidies given to government financial institutions, particularly to the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., jumped to P824 million from none a year ago.



Notably, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PHIC) received no subsidy at all in July despite request for additional support. The DBM in July said PHIC has filed a financing requirement of P30 billion, but the state-run firm has yet to complete the prerequisites asked from it.



Likewise, the subsidy chart for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) was emptied in July. The DBM listed the BCDA as one of the GOCCs set to receive subsidies in the second semester in an effort to catch up with the government’s spending plan.



The government missed out on its P178.2-billion subsidy program for the first semester, issuing just P88.28 billion during the period to barely hit half of the target.



Although GOCCs generate income to sustain their day to day operations, they ask for subsidies to bankroll programs and projects that their own revenues can no longer cover.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines loses POGOs to Asean peers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines loses POGOs to Asean peers


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The government expects income from Philippine offshore gaming operators to plunge to P4 billion this year as most of them...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP shuts down another rural bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP shuts down another rural bank


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of the Rural Bank of Datu Paglas Inc. based in Maguindanao, bringing to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC interested in developing 80-hectare Bulacan mangrove
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC interested in developing 80-hectare Bulacan mangrove


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is eyeing to develop an 80-hectare mangrove plantation in Paombong, Bulacan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank at its prime at 59
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank at its prime at 59


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. is eager and willing to make meaningful contributions toward the economic recovery of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dito board OKs stock rights offer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dito CME Holdings Inc. has secured board approval for a stock rights offering of common shares, as well as placement of shares.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines remains a laggard in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in terms of real gross domestic product growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP warns of auto loan scams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP warns of auto loan scams


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has warned banks and financial institutions about scams perpetrated by organized crime groups...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Domestic tourism will likely start to recover as early as next year, but the rebound of foreign travel will have to wait until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poultry sector bright spot for agricultural growth &ndash; Dar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poultry sector bright spot for agricultural growth – Dar


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Agriculture Secretary William Dar emphasized the role of the poultry sector in the country’s agricultural development,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Financing, investments needed to phase out coal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Financing, investments needed to phase out coal


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
International concessional financing and private sector investment are critical in the phase out of coal developments in Asian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with