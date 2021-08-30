Subsidies to GOCCs decline 66% in July

MANILA, Philippines — Subsidies granted to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) declined 66 percent to P6 billion in July as funding requests from multiple agencies have yet to be released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Based on records from the Bureau of the Treasury, the government cut its subsidies to GOCCs to P6.07 billion in July from P17.93 billion a year ago on double-digit drops in financing support for all segments.

Subsidies received by major non-financial government corporations were trimmed by more than half to P5.26 billion, while those availed by other government corporations were slashed by over 86 percent to P814 million.

Among major non-financial government corporations, the National Irrigation Administration took up bulk of the subsidies at P2.75 billion. The National Housing Authority and the National Power Corp. cornered P1.48 billion and P933 million, respectively.

On the other hand, the Philippine Heart Center accounted for more than 18 percent of subsidies to other government corporations at P147 million. The Philippine Postal Corp. came in next with P135 million, followed by another medical facility, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, with P107 million.

On an annual basis, the government has reduced its funding support for GOCCs by roughly 36 percent to P94.36 billion as of end-July from P146.62 billion a year ago.

During the period, subsidies extended to major non-financial government corporations plunged by over 35 percent to P37.22 billion, while those issued to other government corporations fell by nearly 37 percent to P56.31 billion.

On the contrary, subsidies given to government financial institutions, particularly to the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., jumped to P824 million from none a year ago.

Notably, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PHIC) received no subsidy at all in July despite request for additional support. The DBM in July said PHIC has filed a financing requirement of P30 billion, but the state-run firm has yet to complete the prerequisites asked from it.

Likewise, the subsidy chart for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) was emptied in July. The DBM listed the BCDA as one of the GOCCs set to receive subsidies in the second semester in an effort to catch up with the government’s spending plan.

The government missed out on its P178.2-billion subsidy program for the first semester, issuing just P88.28 billion during the period to barely hit half of the target.

Although GOCCs generate income to sustain their day to day operations, they ask for subsidies to bankroll programs and projects that their own revenues can no longer cover.