First Gen gets offer for 5.7% holdings

MANILA, Philippines — First Gen Corp. sought a one-day suspension in the trading of it shares Friday after Philippines Clean Energy Holding Inc. announced its intent to conduct a tender offer for the shares of the listed Lopez-led power firm.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, First Gen said a notice from Philippines Clean Energy Holding Inc. was published in a newspaper of its intention to acquire through a public and voluntary tender offer a minimum of three percent and up to 5.7 percent of the Lopez firm’s total issued and outstanding common shares.

“We have yet to receive the (tender offer) report. The request is being made to give the company’s shareholders equal access to the said information,” the disclosure read.

The trading suspension commenced at 9 a.m. Friday, and will be lifted at 9 a.m., Tuesday. There will be no trading at the PSE on Monday, Aug. 30, in observance of National Heroes Day.

Its last stock price was P28.30 apiece on Thursday, down from P29 per share close on Wednesday.

Philippines Clean Energy said it intends to buy 107.9 million up to 205 million from existing shareholders, representing approximately three to 5.7 percent of First Gen.

It also plans to start the tender offer on Sept. 1.

As of this writing, no details were available yet on Philippines Clean Energy.

In June last year, Singaporean firm Valorous Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired 11.9 percent of First Gen’s outstanding common shares after a successful P9.6 billion tender offer.

Valorous initially offered to purchase six to nine percent of the Lopez firm’s total issued and outstanding shares.

Valorous is a holding company and has a primary purpose of acquiring, holding and disposing of investments, including shares of stocks, notes and other securities of any business entity.

Its parent firm is KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd., which is under KKR & Co. Inc.—a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds.

First Gen is a leading independent power producer in the Philippines that primarily utilizes clean and indigenous fuels such as natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro-electric, wind, and solar power.

It has 3,495 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in its portfolio, which accounts for 19 percent of the country’s gross generation.

First Gen is a subsidiary of listed First Philippine Holdings Corp. owned by the Lopez family, one of the most established conglomerates in the Philippines, and has over 20 years of experience in power development.