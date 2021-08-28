D&L gets SEC Ok for P5 billion bond issue

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries Inc., the listed food ingredients and chemicals manufacturer, has obtained the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue fixed-rate bonds worth up to P5 billion.

In its meeting on Aug. 26, the corporate regulator approved D&L’s registration statement covering up to P3 billion of Series A bonds due in 2024 and Series B bonds due in 2026, with an oversubscription option of up to P2 billion.

D&L expects to net up to P4.93 billion from the offer, assuming the oversubscription option is fully exercised, proceeds would be used to finance the expansion of the food and plastic manufacturer’s plant in Batangas, as well as for the partial repayment of bridge loans.

As part of its vital expansion plan necessary to meet growing demand in the next 20 years, D&L is building two new manufacturing plants on a 26-hectare property in First Industrial Township – Special Economic Zone in Tanauan, Batangas.

The company is building two new plants. One will be for food ingredients under D&L Premium Foods Corp. and an integrated facility to manufacture oleochemicals and downstream packaging under Natura Aeropack Corp.

D&L Premium Foods Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oleo-fats Inc. (OFI), incorporated to cater to the growing export business for food.

For the bond offering, D&L tapped China Bank Capital Corp. as the sole issue manager, lead underwriter, and sole bookrunner.

The company expects net income to go back to 2019 levels when it posted a net income of P2.6 billion.

“Compared to pre-pandemic levels, first quarter 2021 income seems to be tracking ahead of full year 2019 income but still slightly behind full year 2018 income. Assuming that first quarter income holds steady in the next couple of quarters, the company is set to at least reach its net income level in 2019,” D&L president Alvin Lao said during a recent briefing.

D&L caters to basic essential industries such as food, oleochemicals, plastics and cleaning chemicals.