Medilines provides equipment to hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Medilines Distributors Inc., a leading distributor of medical equipment in the Philippines, will expand its presence in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Medilines will deploy more critical medical equipment even as logistical challenges have affected the medical equipment distribution industry.

“We are proud to be at the frontline of the country’s fight against COVID-19 through the urgent distribution of much needed equipment,” said Medilines chairman Virgilio Villar, brother of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr.

Since the onset of the pandemic and despite strict lockdowns, the company has been deploying a significant number of COVID-related equipment, including CT scans and mobile x-rays, which help detect possible complications due to COVID-19.

A total of 126 dialysis machines and 63 portable reverse osmosis machines in intensive care units (ICUs) across the Philippines have been distributed.

The firm continues to equip hospitals with more dialysis machines as 30 to 50 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have shown to develop severe kidney injury from the infection.

Villar said the goal is to provide Filipinos with world-class medical equipment in their time of need.

“This stays true in the current situation,” he said.

“As the pandemic drags on, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to make critical equipment available to primary providers of COVID-19 care wherever in the country they may be.”

Founded in 2002, Medilines distributes world-medical equipment from global healthcare brands including Siemens (Germany) for diagnostic imaging products; B. Braun (Germany) for dialysis machines; and Varian (USA) for cancer therapy devices.