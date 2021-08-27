




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Moratorium on digital licenses favors existing banks
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The moratorium imposed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on the grant of new digital banking licenses gives existing banks more time to strengthen their digital platforms, according to New York-based Fitch Ratings.



In a report, the global debt watcher said the moratorium would allow major banks in the country with well-entrenched franchises and adequate resources to adapt to the potentially disruptive entry of neobanks.



“Closing the door to new applicants helps to insulate conventional banks from more formidable competitors bearing these characteristics – at least until BSP’s moratorium on applicants is lifted. This also gives banks additional time to put forth digital propositions that are at least as compelling as those of the entrants,” Fitch said.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said the central bank’s Monetary Board has closed the window for establishment of digital banks starting Aug. 31 this year.



The moratorium, Diokno said, would be in place for three years as the number of digital banks would initially be limited to seven.



Fitch said the number of digital banks in the country would be similar to that in other regional markets like Singapore, where four have been awarded, and Malaysia, with up to five to be awarded in the first quarter of 2022.



The Philippines, together with Indonesia and Vietnam, is an attractive banking market for digital bank aspirants in Southeast Asia because of its large unbanked population and lucrative lending spreads.



Based on the Global Findex of the World Bank, just over a third of the adult population in the Philippines has a bank account and less than 10 percent has borrowed from a financial institution.



However, over 41 percent has borrowed from family or friends, indicating significant unfulfilled demand for credit.



“In our view, new digital bank entrants with the following features have an edge that make them more likely to succeed: having a large existing user base – such as from a ubiquitous corporate sponsor – to reduce customer acquisition costs; having deep pocketed shareholders that can sustain heavy capital investments during the breakeven period; and being closely integrated to consumer lifestyles and/or commercial platforms to enhance the likelihood of user adoption and retention,” Fitch said.



According to the debt watcher, the leading banks in the Philippines already have large customer pools, sufficient investment resources and tend to be connected to their customers across multiple product relationships that put them in good stead to compete.



“We believe BSP’s imposition of a license cap is motivated by a regulatory philosophy of promoting innovation and financial inclusion without introducing destructive competition into the sector. Moreover, an entrant needs to demonstrate sustainable financial viability in its business plan, which would reduce its ability to undertake predatory pricing and seize market share from incumbents,” Fitch said.



The BSP has so far approved the digital banking licenses of Overseas Filipino (OF) Bank, Tonik Digital Bank, UNObank, Union Digital Bank and GOtyme


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

