




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
CARS output reaches 147K units as of May
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
CARS output reaches 147K units as of May
Speaking at the Manufacturing Summit 2021 held Wednesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program has generated P9.1 billion worth of investments and produced 147,000 vehicles.
AFP  /  Pornchai Kittiwongsakul
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The combined output of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) under the government’s incentive program for motor vehicle manufacturing reached 147,000 units as of May, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.



Speaking at the Manufacturing Summit 2021 held Wednesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program has generated P9.1 billion worth of investments and produced 147,000 vehicles.



In addition, he said the program, which has registered nine parts makers, saved the economy $700 million in foreign exchange as of June and created 100,000 jobs.



He said the program is expected to save the economy an additional $1 billion in foreign exchange by 2024.



TMP has enrolled the Vios to the CARS program, while MMPC has the Mirage as its entry model under the program.



Executive Order 182 provides that CARS program participants would need to produce 200,000 units of their enrolled vehicle model within a period of six years to avail of incentives from the government.



A participant may get fiscal support amounting to P9 billion for its enrolled model.



Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said an interagency committee which includes the DTI, Department of Finance, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Transportation is recommending a three-year extension of the compliance period for the CARS program as participants have requested for a longer time to comply with the volume requirement due to the eruption of Taal Volcano last year and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.



With an extension, he said CARS participants would have a total of nine years to comply with the volume requirement of 200,000 units.



Aside from support through the CARS program, Lopez said the DTI is helping the automotive industry get ready for the future autonomous, connected, electric, and shared transportation.



“We are preparing the Electric Vehicle (EV) Investment Strategy to attract investments in key activities critical to the industry’s development such as EV assembly, auto electronic and other parts manufacturing, EV battery charging and energy storage systems manufacturing, battery recycling, and engineering service outsourcing,” he said.



He said the strategy would be building on the progress and experience from the CARS program.



Apart from the automotive industry, the DTI is also focusing on chemicals; agribusiness; furniture and garments; creatives; iron and steel and tool and die; electronics and electrical; shipbuilding and ship repair; information technology – business process management; e-commerce and the digital economy; climate change and mobility solutions; aerospace and aircraft maintenance; construction; transport and logistics; and tourism under its industrial policy aimed at having innovative and globally competitive manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to step down with economy unlikely back to pre-pandemic level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to step down with economy unlikely back to pre-pandemic level


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte will leave Malacañang next year with the economy unlikely back to its pre-pandemic shape,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hot money' reverses to net outflow in July on Delta, vaccine woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hot money' reverses to net outflow in July on Delta, vaccine woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Delta variant-driven lockdowns and worries about vaccine supply and inflation spooked investors in July,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Protecting the unvaccinated and saving the economy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview by Mike Navallo yesterday, I shared the overall concept of ‘bakuna bubble,’ as an extension of my idea of creating micro-herd immunity in homes, transportation, and workplaces.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ECQ no longer working?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was quite an admission. Maybe it was made in a moment of frustration… or a rare flash of honesty.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A “few” European businessmen have left the Philippines as the pandemic fuels risk-aversion among investors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More hot money flows out in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More hot money flows out in July


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More foreign portfolio investments commonly known as hot money flowed out of the country in July after global debt watcher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pag-IBIG posts P16 billion net income in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pag-IBIG posts P16 billion net income in H1


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pag-IBIG Fund posted earnings of P16.11 billion in the first half amid the challenges posed by the continuing health crisis,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP backs proposed changes to PDIC charter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP backs proposed changes to PDIC charter


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is supporting the proposed amendments to the charter of state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagcor sees return to pre-COVID-19 operations by 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagcor sees return to pre-COVID-19 operations by 2022


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Gambling activities may only recover in the latter part of next year, assuming that borders are reopened to foreign tourists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embraer to bring air taxis to Manila by 2026
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Embraer to bring air taxis to Manila by 2026


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Electric air taxis could take flight in Manila in as early as five years’ time following a partnership between global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with