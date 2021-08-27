CARS output reaches 147K units as of May

MANILA, Philippines — The combined output of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) under the government’s incentive program for motor vehicle manufacturing reached 147,000 units as of May, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

In addition, he said the program, which has registered nine parts makers, saved the economy $700 million in foreign exchange as of June and created 100,000 jobs.

He said the program is expected to save the economy an additional $1 billion in foreign exchange by 2024.

TMP has enrolled the Vios to the CARS program, while MMPC has the Mirage as its entry model under the program.

Executive Order 182 provides that CARS program participants would need to produce 200,000 units of their enrolled vehicle model within a period of six years to avail of incentives from the government.

A participant may get fiscal support amounting to P9 billion for its enrolled model.

Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said an interagency committee which includes the DTI, Department of Finance, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Transportation is recommending a three-year extension of the compliance period for the CARS program as participants have requested for a longer time to comply with the volume requirement due to the eruption of Taal Volcano last year and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

With an extension, he said CARS participants would have a total of nine years to comply with the volume requirement of 200,000 units.

Aside from support through the CARS program, Lopez said the DTI is helping the automotive industry get ready for the future autonomous, connected, electric, and shared transportation.

“We are preparing the Electric Vehicle (EV) Investment Strategy to attract investments in key activities critical to the industry’s development such as EV assembly, auto electronic and other parts manufacturing, EV battery charging and energy storage systems manufacturing, battery recycling, and engineering service outsourcing,” he said.

He said the strategy would be building on the progress and experience from the CARS program.

Apart from the automotive industry, the DTI is also focusing on chemicals; agribusiness; furniture and garments; creatives; iron and steel and tool and die; electronics and electrical; shipbuilding and ship repair; information technology – business process management; e-commerce and the digital economy; climate change and mobility solutions; aerospace and aircraft maintenance; construction; transport and logistics; and tourism under its industrial policy aimed at having innovative and globally competitive manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors.