Business
                        
Water utilities
                        

                           
EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
If you look at the stock market chart of the Razon-led Manila Water Co., you will see that its share price has been trending upward despite the prevailing volatility in the equities market.



As I write this, its price has risen by 0.56 percent to P18.10 per share, while its 52-week high has reached P18.86 per share. Note that when Razon acquired shares in the company, he got them at P13 per share.



Analysts said share prices have been going up because of the company’s congressional franchise which the House of Representatives approved a few weeks ago.



Value of the water franchise



Both Manila Water and the Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services, Inc. applied for a 25-year franchise which essentially will assure that the two water utilities will continue to operate even after their revised water contracts with the government expire. This basically means there will not be a repeat of what happened in 2019 when the Duterte administration abruptly decided to junk the old contracts.



The franchise is similar to what power firms and distributors, such as the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), have.



Asked about the franchise during a recent press briefing of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad president Ramon Fernandez said the revised concession agreements categorized Maynilad and Manila Water as public utilities. Thus, they applied for a franchise as public utilities.



“This is the value of the franchise—after 2037, we have the right to match should the government opt to privatize. We have the right to match and the franchise will govern us,” Fernandez said.



Reading through the approved measure, I listed down some of its salient points:



Public convenience



“The grantee... shall apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, license or permit when a new regulatory framework for water service providers is established by law or when required by the regulatory office (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System or MWSS), which will supersede the terms and conditions of the concession agreement.”



This essentially means that a new regulatory framework in the future will supersede the concession agreement and govern the water utilities in their respective franchise areas by then.



Right to match



“That if the public service function and the recovered and retained assets of the MWSS, as defined in the concession agreement, are privatized by law, the grantee shall have the right to match the highest compliant bid after a public bidding for MWSS-owned assets in the waterworks and sewerage system in the franchise area.”



I take this to mean that whoever wants to vie for the lucrative franchise areas of any of the two companies – say, for example, the tycoon whose water business has been expanding in the provinces – will face an uphill battle because, as the franchise assures, both Manila Water and Maynilad will have the right to match the new offers.



Service improvements



“The grantee shall conform to the ethics of honest enterprise… and modify, improve or change its facilities pipelines, system, and equipment for the purpose of providing efficient and reliable service at reasonable costs.”



This sounds good, and I hope it would, indeed, translate to better water services for Filipinos at reasonable costs.



Water infrastructure



I also hope there will really be newer pipelines and replacement of old pipes – which have caused massive leaks, especially in the slums – for faster delivery of water to households.



Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct



In Quezon City, for instance, Manila Water recently completed the tunneling works for the P5.5 billion Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 project, which includes a new intake facility at La Mesa Reservoir.



The new underground aqueduct can transport 1,000-million liters per day of raw water, with an outlet facility at the Balara Treatment Plant, and is touted as one of the largest water supply infrastructure projects of MWSS undertaken by Manila Water.



The project is expected to be completed by June 2022, said MWSS chairman (Ret) Gen. Reynaldo Velasco.



“Part of the agency’s landmark achievements is coming up with interim and long-term water source projects to approximate at least 4,000 million liters per day in the next 10 or 25 or, hopefully, 50 years,” he said.



Note that the three existing aqueducts also need assessment and rehabilitation.



These were built in 1929, 1956 and 1968 and are already past the service life of 50 years for concrete structures.



New water infrastructure projects usually mean better services for customers, and I hope there will be more, especially now that water utilities are a step closer in getting a franchise from Congress, which will enable them to plan bigger and better projects in the long-term.



 



 



Iris Gonzales' email address is eyesgonzales@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

