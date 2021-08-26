




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Insular Life releases P4 billion claims last year
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Insurance giant Insular Life released nearly P4 billion worth of claims last year as policyholders sought funds to tide them over during the pandemic



Insular Life president and CEO Raoul Littaua said the firm issued P3.9 billion in living and death claims in 2020.



The bulk of the releases at P3.2 billion in peso policies and $1.9 million in dollar policies were taken as living benefits in the form of anticipated endowment, cash allowances, annuities and maturity incentives by the policyholders themselves.



The Filipino-owned insurer also released P591.72 million in death and disability claims last year.



“People might think that life insurance proceeds are for last expenses only, or for death claims. The reality is that an overwhelming majority of benefit payouts are for the insured themselves so that they can use the funds at a time like this,” Littaua said.



“This only shows how powerful life insurance can be in terms of its ability to save money and to grow it over time,” he said.



Littaua said Insular Life also offers global funds in which clients can invest on and harvest double-digit returns in anticipation of economic recovery,



He said the firm can assist policyholders return to their business activities to regain the losses they sustained last year.



“As the economy recovers, people would look to resuming their saving and investment activities. We can help them navigate through the various funds depending on their risk appetite; included in our portfolio are global funds which are currently bringing in double-digit returns,” Littaua said.



Littaua said the insurance provider introduced in the first semester new products and services that centers on health and protection.



Insular Life, one of the largest players in the industry, has an asset base of P148 billion and net worth of P37 billion.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INSULAR LIFE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A 'few' European investors have left Philippines amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A “few” European businessmen have left the Philippines as the pandemic fuels risk-aversion among investors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ECQ no longer working?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was quite an admission. Maybe it was made in a moment of frustration… or a rare flash of honesty.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fresh foreign debts, BSP earnings give Philippines a dollar surplus in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fresh foreign debts, BSP earnings give Philippines a dollar surplus in July


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of payments position climbed posted a $642 million surplus in July.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What to do about Delta?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We’ve all spent the past couple of weeks figuring out how to adjust our lives once again during another ECQ and a deadlier virus strain that has taken over in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Phl economy at the crossroads of political independence, circa 1934
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
he Tydings-McDuffie Law or the Philippine independence act became a US law applicable to the Philippines when it was signed by then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 24, 1934.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BOP returns to surplus as government borrowed more
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOP returns to surplus as government borrowed more


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The balance of payments returned to a surplus in July, ending two straight months in deficit, as the national government borrowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks want stiffer sanctions vs cybercriminals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks want stiffer sanctions vs cybercriminals


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Banks are pushing for stiffer sanctions against cybercriminals amid the sharp increase in online fraud as more Filipinos embrace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital fraud attempts from Philippines down 59%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital fraud attempts from Philippines down 59%


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Suspected digital fraud attempts originating from the Philippines dropped by 59 percent in the second quarter from a year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Forex buffer gets boost from $1.96 billion IMF SDR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Forex buffer gets boost from $1.96 billion IMF SDR


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s $1.96-billion share from the international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund provided...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index holds gains, hits 6-week high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index holds gains, hits 6-week high


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks held onto their recent gains, tracking Wall Street’s advance into new highs, as investors looked ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with