AsPac seen losing $1.7 trillion due to vaccine inequity

MANILA, Philippines — Asia-Pacific is bound to severely suffer from COVID-19 vaccine inequity, with losses expected to reach $1.7 trillion, as rich countries move to administer booster shots even as jabs remain scarce for developing economies.

According to the latest study of UK-based The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), cumulative losses for Asia-Pacific will reach $1.7 trillion by 2025. This comprises the bulk or 75 percent of the projected $2.3 trillion global losses over the next four years.

Next year, the EIU said losses in Asia-Pacific would reach $300 billion and increase to $400 billion by 2023. This would further balloon to $500 billion each for 2024 and 2025.

This as access to vaccines remains a problem especially for developing countries in the region like the Philippines.

“Delays in vaccinating the global population will come at a high cost. Emerging countries will shoulder around two thirds of these losses, further delaying their economic convergence with more developed countries,” the EIU said.

“These estimates are striking but they only partially capture missed economic opportunities, especially in the long term. It does not account for the impact of lockdowns on schooling – there is often no such thing as remote learning in developing economies,” it said.

About 66 percent of the global economic losses will be shouldered by developing countries while only the remaining 34 percent will be carried by rich economies.

The EIU estimates that roughly 60 percent of the population in higher-income countries already received at least one dose. This is a stark comparison to less than 10 percent in developing economies.

In the Philippines, the latest government data showed that 31 million doses have been administered, with about 12 percent or 13.2 million Filipinos fully vaccinated while those who were given at least one dose reached 18.7 million or some 17.3 percent of the population.

According to the EIU, the Philippines, alongside other Southeast and African countries, may vaccinate the bulk of its population only by 2023. Rich countries, however, may finish their inoculation as early as this year until mid-2022.

The EIU emphasized that more than a year into the pandemic, most economies are still financially constrained to afford the vaccines. Many are also facing logistical barriers and vaccine hesitancy.

Further, the move of rich countries to start vaccinating children and even administer booster shots to their population is also threatening to widen vaccine inequity.

“Vaccine inequity will have serious long-term consequences. Timelines for economic recovery will be longer in poorer economies than in advanced ones. This is due, in part, to our expectation that social-distancing measures will sometimes need to be re-imposed in countries where vaccination rates remain low,” the EIU said.