SM’s shopping innovation enhances customer experience

The growth of the concept amid the pandemic was brought about by its personalized approach in online shopping, which is part of SM’s continuing shopping innovation to adapt to the current situation.

MANILA, Philippines — The SM STORE’s “Call to Deliver” service is achieving double-digit growth proving the convenience, range, and high service levels that customers expect of SM.

The growth of the concept amid the pandemic was brought about by its personalized approach in online shopping, which is part of SM’s continuing shopping innovation to adapt to the current situation.

Call to Deliver, SM STORE’s hybrid and safe shopping service, is available through #143SM, Facebook, Messenger, and Viber. It allows customers to chat with store personal shoppers and have their items delivered right at their doorstep or picked up in-store.

This shopping innovation, which delivers its brand of service through online platforms, has been steadily growing as it merges personal in-store shopping with video call services and instant messaging apps for a more personalized approach. The Call to Deliver service has also been adopted by SM’s retail operations and affiliates.

During the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from Aug. 6 to 20, the SM STORE also offered free delivery service to ECQ areas for a minimum single-receipt purchase. Discounts were also made available to COVID vaccine card holders via #SMCalltoDeliver.