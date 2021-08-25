COVID-19 to derail SDGs attainment in Philippines, AsPac

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic continues to threaten the fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Philippines and the whole of Asia- Pacific as the health crisis pushes more people into poverty.

Based on the latest key indicator report for Asia and the Pacific, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the region’s progress toward achieving the SDGs.

The SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all” by 2030.

Last year was supposed to be the start of a decade of action to accelerate progress on the SDGs, but the pandemic threatened prospects for achieving the goal.

Worse, the pandemic plunged around 75 to 80 million Asians into extreme poverty or those living on less that $2 or P100 per day.

“Asia and the Pacific has made impressive strides, but COVID-19 has revealed social and economic fault lines that may weaken the region’s sustainable and inclusive development,” ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said.

The Philippines, in particular, ranked 99th among 166 countries in the SDG index with a score of 65.5.

Unfortunately, among the 17 SDGs, the Philippines has only achieved SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production.

While it has improved in other areas, major challenges remain on five SDGs including hunger, good health and well-being, innovation and infrastructure, inequalities, and peace and justice.

The whole region also experienced stalling in areas such as hunger, health, and education, where earlier achievements had been significant, albeit uneven.

ADB said millions had to reduce their food consumption due to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, worsening the already existing food insecurity and undernourishment in several economies.

In the Philippines, the hunger rate reached an all-time high of 21.2 percent as Filipinos failed to have access to available food.

Apart from hunger, the Philippines also saw soaring unemployment rates as many businesses were forced to shut down, leaving millions of Filipinos jobless until now.

ADB noted that the Philippines was among the countries that saw large declines in labor force participation rates and highest increase in terms of unemployment rates at 5.2 percentage points.

On the SDG 3 or good health and well-being, the Philippines saw a slight increase in the number of HIV infections at 0.15 per 1,000 uninfected population in 2020 from 0.14 the previous year.

For SDG 5 on gender equality, the proportion of seats held by women went down from 29.45 percent to 27.96 percent in 2020.

In terms of industry, innovation, and infrastructure or SDG 9, the country saw its manufacturing value added as a proportion to gross domestic product reduced to 19.14 percent from 19.72 percent. Its manufacturing value added per capita also dropped to $592.4 million from $685.8 million.

For SDG 13 or climate action, the number of deaths due to disaster in the Philippines surged to 9,396 in 2020 from just 60 in 2019.

It should be noted that the Philippines has yet to provide the latest data on other indicators per SDG which serves as the basis of the assessment whether it can or cannot achieve all SDGs.

“With 10 years to go before final SDG assessment, many economies in Asia and the Pacific are still trailing behind several critical targets set by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” ADB said.