




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
COVID-19 to derail SDGs attainment in Philippines, AsPac
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic continues to threaten the fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Philippines and the whole of Asia- Pacific as the health crisis pushes more people into poverty.



Based on the latest key indicator report for Asia and the Pacific, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the region’s progress toward achieving the SDGs.



The SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all” by 2030.



Last year was supposed to be the start of a decade of action to accelerate progress on the SDGs, but the pandemic threatened prospects for achieving the goal.



Worse, the pandemic plunged around 75 to 80 million Asians into extreme poverty or those living on less that $2 or P100 per day.



“Asia and the Pacific has made impressive strides, but COVID-19 has revealed social and economic fault lines that may weaken the region’s sustainable and inclusive development,” ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said.



The Philippines, in particular, ranked 99th among 166 countries in the SDG index with a score of 65.5.



Unfortunately, among the 17 SDGs, the Philippines has only achieved SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production.



While it has improved in other areas, major challenges remain on five SDGs including hunger, good health and well-being, innovation and infrastructure, inequalities, and peace and justice.



The whole region also experienced stalling in areas such as hunger, health, and education, where earlier achievements had been significant, albeit uneven.



ADB said millions had to reduce their food consumption due to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, worsening the already existing food insecurity and undernourishment in several economies.



In the Philippines, the hunger rate reached an all-time high of 21.2 percent as Filipinos failed to have access to available food.



Apart from hunger, the Philippines also saw soaring unemployment rates as many businesses were forced to shut down, leaving millions of Filipinos jobless until now.



ADB noted that the Philippines was among the countries that saw large declines in labor force participation rates and highest increase in terms of unemployment rates at 5.2 percentage points.



On the SDG 3 or good health and well-being, the Philippines saw a slight increase in the number of HIV infections at 0.15 per 1,000 uninfected population in 2020 from 0.14 the previous year.



For SDG 5 on gender equality, the proportion of seats held by women went down from 29.45 percent to 27.96 percent in 2020.



In terms of industry, innovation, and infrastructure or SDG 9, the country saw its manufacturing value added as a proportion to gross domestic product reduced to 19.14 percent from 19.72 percent. Its manufacturing value added per capita also dropped to $592.4 million from $685.8 million.



For SDG 13 or climate action, the number of deaths due to disaster in the Philippines surged to 9,396 in 2020 from just 60 in 2019.



It should be noted that the Philippines has yet to provide the latest data on other indicators per SDG which serves as the basis of the assessment whether it can or cannot achieve all SDGs.



“With 10 years to go before final SDG assessment, many economies in Asia and the Pacific are still trailing behind several critical targets set by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” ADB said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      POVERTY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE probes alleged union busting in Chinese-owned tech firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE probes alleged union busting in Chinese-owned tech firm


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment is probing alleged union-busting after a Chinese tech firm in Manila fired 689 em...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR to go after cryptocurrency deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR to go after cryptocurrency deals


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tax authorities are now studying how to put in place a registry for play-to-earn games in a move to capture the burgeoning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 It’s time to decide on boosters
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country started offering the first COVID-19 vaccines that the Philippine government received starting in end-March to frontline health workers. Subscription was not with enthusiasm, the doses offered being the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Modest state spending shrinks budget deficit in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Modest state spending shrinks budget deficit in July


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration posted a smaller budget deficit in July, as the government tries to temper the growth of debt by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cavite sets bid submission deadline for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cavite sets bid submission deadline for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The deadline for the submission of bid proposals for the Sangley Point International Airport project is set for Sept 20, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget gap narrows in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget gap narrows in July


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government narrowed its budget shortfall by 13.56 percent to P121.18 billion in July as revenue growth outpaced spending,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines net oil imports up 63% in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines net oil imports up 63% in H1


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine net oil import rose in the first six months of the year on the back of higher volume and cost as the global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RCBC named Best ATM, Kiosk Implementation awardee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RCBC named Best ATM, Kiosk Implementation awardee


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. continues to lead the digital innovation initiatives in the Philippines as it receives this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTr rejects high T-bond bids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BTr rejects high T-bond bids


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government rejected all bids for reissued 20-year Treasury bonds yesterday as investors demanded yields that exceeded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pito AxM to double ATMs in 7-11 stores
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pito AxM to double ATMs in 7-11 stores


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A subsidiary of Tokyo-based Seven Bank Ltd. is set to double the number of automated teller machines deployed in 7-Eleven...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with