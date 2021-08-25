Philippines eyes more agriculture ties with Brazil

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines plans to forge more trade and technical cooperation agreements for agricultural products with Brazil.

On Monday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar met with Brazil Ambassador Antonio José Maria De Souza e Silva to discuss further opportunities for trade and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Dar urged the ambassador to encourage Brazilian companies to source out more of their imports, particularly desiccated coconut, coconut oil, palm kernel, and palm oil from the Philippines.

He also offered a collaboration to manufacture automotive parts using abaca fiber to support Brazil’s growing light vehicle industry.

DAR said the Department of Agriculture seeks to elevate and make the trading system between the two countries to make it more vibrant.

During the meeting, Dar also requested updates to the Philippines’ request to export papaya seeds to Brazil,stressing that the DA, through the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), started discussions with their Brazilian counterpart as early as 2015, and is now ready to undergo necessary pest and risk analysis.

For opportunities in the livestock sector, Dar said the National Dairy Authority was interested in availing “girolando” semen to improve DA’s breeding program.

In addition, Dar disclosed the Sugar Regulatory Administration’s interest to forge a memorandum of understanding in sugarcane and ethanol cooperation.

Dar also provided updates to Brazil’s export interests in melon and fresh apple exports, and accreditation for the export of day-old chicks and hatching eggs, saying the BPI and the Bureau of Animal Industry are now in the process of conducting risk analysis for these products.

He said the DA was also looking forward to the fifth Philippine-Brazil bilateral consultation mechanism slated on Sept. 13

The BCM provides a platform for exchanging views on issues of mutual concern, reviewing the implementation of existing agreements and projects and exploring new initiatives aimed at expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Last BCM was held in September 2018.

“The Philippine delegation for agriculture will put forward several agricultural cooperation of interest during this bilateral meeting which includes technical cooperation in agriculture, dairy, fisheries and aquaculture, abaca fiber, coconut, and sugar cane,” Dar said.

For his part, the Brazillian ambassador urged the DA to expand the list of Brazilian establishments accredited to export beef, pork, and chicken meat to the Philippines.

He assured the DA that the Brazilian foreign meat establishments had come a long way in terms of production, efficiency and quality control.

In December, the DA lifted the temporary ban on the importation of poultry meat from Brazil as the country was found compliant with good manufacturing practices in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Data from the BAI showed that the Philippines imported a total of 88.6 million kilos of various meat products from Brazil in the first half of the year.