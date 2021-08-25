Fisheries production down 2.4% in Q2

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s fisheries production dropped 2.4 percent in the second quarter of the year, driven by the decline in the commercial and marine municipal fisheries sectors.

“Among the subsectors, commercial and marine municipal fisheries displayed reductions in production, while inland and aquaculture reported increments,”the PSA said.

Commercial fisheries production decreased by 15.5 percent to 272,240 MT. Marine municipal fisheries production likewise declined by 3.7 percent to 246,140 MT.

In contrast, the inland fisheries sector registered a 39.8 percent increase in production to 45,490 MT.

For its part, the aquaculture sector posted a 3.3 percent growth in harvest from aquaculture farms to 585,480 MT.

The aquaculture sector accounted for bulk or 50.9 percent of the total fisheries output in the second quarter.

This was followed by the commercial fisheries sector with a 23.7 percent share of the total production.

Marine municipal fisheries had a 21.4 percent share, while inland fisheries contributed a four percent share to the total output during the period.

Of the 20 major species, double-digit production reductions were seen in yellowfin tuna (-34.9 percent), roundscad or galunggong (-18.3 percent), threadfin bream or bisugo (-17.1 percent), frigate tuna (-16.9 percent), fimbriated sardines (-13.7 percent), and skipjack (-12.0 percent).

In contrast,significant improvements were observed in the production of blue crab or alimasag at 24.2 percent, tilapia (14.3 percent), mudcrab or alimango (13.4 percent), and milkfish or bangus (12.6 percent).