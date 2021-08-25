Diversified production needed for food security






































































 




   

   









Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has highlighted the need to diversify the country’s food production systems to ensure nutritional security.



In a video on his Twitter page, Agriculture Secretary William Dar emphasized the need to ensure not only the food security of the country, but also its nutritional security.



“What we want is the diversification of the production system and there are ongoing programs in relation to the production of nutritious high value crops like vegetables and fruits.” Dar said.



Dar emphasized that food systems don’t only involve ensuring food security, but also nutritional security.



“This also includes income security, livelihood security, and of course sustainability and resilience,”he said.



Dar stressed the need to diversify the production of nutritious food, which can be done through research and development initiatives.



In line with finding new ways to produce nutritious food, the DA through the Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI) recently issued the biosafety permit for the commercial propagation of Golden Rice.



Golden Rice is part of the Healthier Rice Project carried out by Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).



PhilRice earlier said studies have shown that one-cup portions of cooked Golden Rice contains enough beta-carotene to meet up to 30 to 50 percent of the estimated average requirement of vitamin A for children aged six months to five years, the group most at risk of vitamin A deficiency in the Philippines.



Following the issued biosafety permit, PhilRice said Golden Rice would still need varietal registration by the National Seed Industry Council (NSIC) which approves the registration of varieties based on consistent good agronomic field performance.



The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the recent approval of the commercial propagation of Golden Rice bodes well for the country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals on ending hunger and ensuring food security.



Several agriculture groups, however, have raised concern over the commercial propagation of golden rice, saying it will further hurt rice farmers as they will be forced to use chemical inputs for genetically modified crop and may contaminate other rice varieties.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

