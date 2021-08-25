DA lifts ban on Ukraine poulty imports

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and their by-products from Ukraine as the area was declared free from the avian virus.

In a memorandum order issued Monday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar lifted the temporary ban which covers poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

The DA imposed the ban in February 2020 amid official reports submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) that there was an outbreak of H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in Buhakiv, Nemyriv, Vinnitsa that affects birds.

Based on the final report submitted by the veterinary authorities of Ukraine to the OIE, the country is now free from the virus.

Dar said based on the evaluation of the DA, the risk of contamination from importing poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs and semen is negligible.

The DA issued the said ban last year to prevent the entry of HPAI virus to protect the health of the public and the local poultry population.

Under the Revised Administrative Code, the DA has the power to issue a general order preventing the entry of animals, animal effects, parts or products from any country with dangerous communicable animal disease.

Last month, the DA also lifted the temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and their by-products from Lethbridge in Victoria, Australia as the area was also declared free from the avian virus.