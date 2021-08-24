




































































 




   







   















Business
                        
T-bill demand slightly wanes, rates mixed
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Demand for short-dated government debt papers declined for a second consecutive week as local investors kept their guards up on risks brought about by the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.



The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday awarded in full P15 billion in Treasury bills (T-bills) it put on offer, although the amount of bids fell for a second straight week on public health concerns.



Demand for the T-bills went down by nearly five percent to P50.867 billion from P53.276 billion after a close to three percent decrease last week from P54.855 billion.



The rate for the bellwether 91-day T-bills grew by 1.1 basis points to 1.077 percent, while that for the 182-day issue rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.408 percent. Tenders filed for the three month T-bills exceeded close to three times the offer at P14.606 billion, while   the six-month debt papers were 3.8 times oversubscribed at P19.021 billion.



On the other hand, the rate for the 364-day tenor slipped by 0.5 basis point to 1.612 percent. Investors submitted bids worth P17.240 billion, exceeding the offer by more than thrice.



In spite of the demand downtrend, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon told reporters the auction went as planned, and expects investors to stay the course in the succeeding auctions.



“(The auction is) well participated and outcome expected as liquidity remains to be deployed,” De Leon said.



Bond traders interviewed by The STAR said they expect demand for T-bills to slow in August, as Metro Manila and multiple areas revert to the strictest quarantine due to the spread of the Delta variant.



As much as short-dated securities are safe haven assets in times of crisis, they said the bond market may temper its activities to watch how the situation unfolds in the next days. Also, investors apparently want to wait how the expected uptick in inflation in August will affect yields.



The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its inflation forecast to 4.1 percent this year as the rebound in trade and travel are seen to push crude prices globally. As of July, average inflation stood at 4.4 percent, above the government’s target range of two to four percent.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

