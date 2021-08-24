Makati â€” making smart cities happen through Cisco technology






































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Makati — making smart cities happen through Cisco technology
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
August 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Makati — making smart cities happen through Cisco technology
Makati City acquired several solutions to strengthen its ability to support the evolving needs of Makatizens, especially during these challenging times.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Since assuming public office, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has made it a priority to make Makati a smart city by integrating modern technology in various public services that are covered by the local government unit.



In response to COVID-19, the city has invested in key technology from Cisco to solve crucial challenges on connectivity and collaboration for both the local government and its constituents.



Makati City acquired several solutions to strengthen its ability to support the evolving needs of Makatizens, especially during these challenging times.



At the onset of the pandemic, Makati City invested in the Webex Suite, a software application that combines tools across meetings, calling, messaging, events, and polling. According to Binay, “During the pandemic, the idea of having a face-to-face meeting was just impossible, and Webex allowed us to conduct our meetings and webinars with all the security needed despite the lockdown.”



The city also acquired Cisco Konektado – a communication solution designed for disaster preparedness and mitigation. Complete with routers, switches, IP Phones, and a generator that can turn any location into a disaster command center, the solution will be used in collaboration with Makati City’s existing fiber optics. Binay shared that “Cisco’s Konektado will serve as a back-up in case of a disaster.”



Makati City has also been making all the necessary preparations in anticipation of “the new normal” that will greatly impact the way Makatizens go about their daily lives.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

