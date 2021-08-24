




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PAL trims losses in first half
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PAL trims losses in first half
In a stock exchange filing, PAL parent PAL Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of P16.56 billion in the first half, a 20 percent reduction from the P20.75 billion net loss incurred in the same period last year.
STAR  /  Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines trimmed its losses in the first semester amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic.



In a stock exchange filing, PAL parent PAL Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of P16.56 billion in the first half, a 20 percent reduction from the P20.75 billion net loss incurred in the same period last year.



The company recognized other comprehensive loss amounting to P1.48 billion during the six-month period, which was mainly due to unfavorable effect of foreign exchange translation.



This brought PAL Holdings’ total comprehensive loss to P18.04 billion in the first half, down by 18 percent from last year’s P22.02 billion.



The company’s consolidated revenues during the period plunged by 51 percent to P18.04 billion from P36.82 billion on the back of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to passenger operations.



PAL Holdings, however, saw its operating expenses decrease by nearly 49 percent to P26.83 billion from P52.16 billion as a result of the significant reduction in the number of flights operated.



The company said manpower costs also declined as a result of its retrenchment program in mid-March.



PAL said expenses related to grounded aircraft, which were recognized this year under other charges, also contributed to the decrease in operating expenses.



Consolidated total liabilities of the company went up to P300.93 billion due to the increase in notes payable as a result of additional short-term loans.



PAL has revised its aircraft delivery schedule to align with the forecasted recovery of travel demand, with 2020 and 2021 aircraft deliveries postponed and rescheduled for delivery in 2026 to 2030.



PAL said it has returned two aircraft to its lessor last month.



As of end-June, PAL’s fleet stood at 95, 15 of which are owned and 80 under lease.



“The group’s liquidity situation became more critical in 2020 and 2021 due to severely weak passenger sales and revenue as an adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” PAL said.



“The COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken by the Philippine and foreign governments have caused disruptions to PAL’s passenger operations, resulting to temporary suspension and limited operations of its flights both for domestic and international routes,” it said.



PAL said the decline in revenue and cash inflows due to the pandemic has put significant strain on the group’s liquidity position and on its compliance with certain loan covenants.



Due to the difficulty in sourcing additional financing, the company said it is embarking on a financial restructuring plan to ensure the group’s business continuity.



PAL said it has drawn on bridge funding from its major shareholder, deferred payments through the forebearance of lessors, lenders and suppliers, carried out a retrenchment program and implemented cost-cutting measures.



PAL earlier said it is considering to file a pre-negotiated court-rehabilitation in an overseas jurisdiction as part of its financial restructuring.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A whiff? More like a stench!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If Duterte still can’t smell the stench of corruption all around him, he needs to get a COVID test. Losing the sense of smell is one important symptom of infection.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More deaths recorded in Philippines in H1 &mdash; PSA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More deaths recorded in Philippines in H1 — PSA


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
More deaths were registered in the entire archipelago in the first half of the year, with the coronavirus disease emerging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week's tumble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week's tumble


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks and oil rallied Monday on bargain-buying after last week's blow-out.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Crude oil turns bearish
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Due to concerns of a slowing global growth and a stronger US dollar, crude oil registered its biggest weekly decline since November 2020.WTI crude price dropped 9.2 percent for the week, closing at $62.14 per b...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte's last budget finally reaches Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte's last budget finally reaches Congress


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration’s final full-year budget has entered the legislative mill.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Credit card acquisitions to increase as economy recovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Credit card acquisitions to increase as economy recovers


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Issuers are expecting new credit card acquisitions starting the second half as the country gradually recovers from the impact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks wipe out early gains, fall on last-minute selling pressure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks wipe out early gains, fall on last-minute selling pressure


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After a semblance of a relief rally in early trades, the main index sputtered at the close yesterday to end lower for a second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya expands reach, grows transactions from MSMEs in the countryside
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PayMaya expands reach, grows transactions from MSMEs in the countryside


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With more consumers going online and using digital payments, MSMEs in various regions outside Metro Manila are quickly adopting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sugar group urges SRA to scrap US allocation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sugar group urges SRA to scrap US allocation


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The United Sugar Producers Federation is urging the Sugar Regulatory Administration to scrap the A sugar allocation for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR to go after cryptocurrency deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR to go after cryptocurrency deals


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tax authorities are now studying how to put in place a registry for play-to-earn games in a move to capture the burgeoning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with