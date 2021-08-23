More deaths recorded in Philippines in H1 â€” PSA






































































 




   







   















More deaths recorded in Philippines in H1 — PSA
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 3:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Preliminary data showed death came for 361,480 individuals in the country in the January-June period, jumping 25% year-on-year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday.
AFP / FIle
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More deaths were registered in the entire archipelago in the first half of the year, with the coronavirus disease emerging as a major killer in the country.



Preliminary data showed death came for 361,480 individuals in the country in the January-June period, jumping 25% year-on-year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday.





The data came from both timely and late registration of deaths in the country. Death certificates are applied before PSA offices. As per government rules, deaths must be registered within 30 days in the city or municipality where a person died, except in “exceptional cases” including death aboard a flying plane.



Deaths of Filipinos abroad are not yet included in the data, only those who died in the country but whose usual residence is abroad.



About 98.5% of total deaths in the first semester were registered on time, higher than 93.5% share in the same period last year when hard lockdowns prevented most people from transacting with government and logging deaths on time.



The PSA’s report did not provide a breakdown of the causes of deaths in the first half, but the period covered the re-imposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and four nearby areas from late-March to mid-April. That return to harsh lockdowns was prompted by a sudden and deadly surge in coronavirus cases that saw the Philippines grapple with elevated single-day spike in fatalities.



The country reported a record 401 new coronavirus deaths on April 9, the highest daily increase so far. Based on PSA’s data, each month in the first half saw year-on-year increases in registered deaths, with April seeing the highest jump at 49.5% to 66,916. From there, deaths eased to 11.9% on-year in June, albeit higher than 7% annual increase recorded in January.



In the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the pandemic in the Philippines, registered deaths went up 24.3% year-on-year to 48,829. Pasig City had the highest annual increase in deaths in the region at 44.3%, followed by Mandaluyong City at 43.7%.



Quezon City recorded the highest number of registered deaths in NCR from January to June at 11,273 thousand, or 23.1% of the total registered deaths in the capital region.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

