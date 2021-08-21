




































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Bria Homes unveils 4 projects in Luzon
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
August 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Bria Homes has launched four new projects in Luzon as it continues to address the shortfall in the property market’s affordable housing segment.



Located in San Fernando in Pampanga, Bay and Calamba in Laguna and Gen. Trias in Cavite, these new developments stand to benefit from the government’s massive infrastructure drive that is significantly reducing travel time between booming regional centers.



Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.



Now BRIA Homes is presenting four newly launched projects in progressive towns and cities in Luzon: BRIA Homes San Fernando in Pampanga; BRIA Homes Bay in Laguna; Bria Condo Calamba in Laguna; and Bria Condo General Trias in Cavite. 



Aspiring Filipino homeowners who prefer a serene and calming environment may check out Bria Homes Bay in Laguna and bask in its relaxing “staycation” vibes and its proximity to the country’s largest fresh water lake.



North of Manila is Bria Homes San Fernando in Pampanga, the Culinary Capital of the Philippines.



Residents will relish life in this community that has access to well-hyped heritage tours, family adventures, and the province’s famous food destinations.



Both projects are secured by perimeter walls, guarded entrances, 24/7 CCTV coverage and LED lighting. All have lush, open green spaces, a feature that recently earned recognition from the 2021 Real Estate Asia Awards as “Open Space Development of the Year.”



Meanwhile, Bria Homes targets millennials seeking affordable condominium units with ample space, efficient floor layouts, and access to essentials that support their lifestyles through Bria Condo Calamba in Laguna and Bria Condo Gen. Trias in Cavite.



The condo series of projects, aptly called Vertical Villages, are contemporary mid-rise condominium developments that offer three ‘stars’ as its main features: affordability, accessibility and independence.



Despite their units bearing ‘starter pack’ price tags, Bria Condo Calamba and Bria Condo Gen. Trias will boast of amenities normally unheard of in economical vertical spaces such as a communal clubhouse with function halls, swimming pools and complete gym facilities.



All Bria condo projects are four-story walk-ups, with each Astra unit measuring 24-square meters.



“Bria has always aimed to provide affordable, superior-quality housing to aspiring Filipino homeowners here and abroad. The global crisis only serves to spur us to boost our product portfolio in order to make such homes available to them,”  Bria Homes president Red Rosales said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

