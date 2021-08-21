SM commits support to climate disclosures

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) sealed its commitment as a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in a strong bid to ensure its businesses meet global sustainability targets.

“We recognize the material role we play in the Philippines. We understand our responsibilities and we commit to using the TCFD recommendations to be part of the solution to climate change,” said Frederic DyBuncio, SMIC president and CEO.

TCFD is a globally recognized set of recommendations by the Financial Stability Board and is one of the frameworks recommended by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) reporting.

Joining more than 2,300 supporters in demonstrating a commitment to building a more resilient financial system and safeguarding against climate risk through better disclosures, the adoption of these recommendations helps for more effective climate-related disclosures.

These could promote more informed investments and in turn could enable stakeholders to better understand the financial system’s exposures to climate-related risks.

“Ours is a responsibility to help build and protect our vulnerable country,” Tim Daniels, SMIC head of investor relations said. “Today we refresh our commitment to strengthen the resilience of our communities by signing up as a TCFD supporter.”

SM has consistently taken the agenda of climate change as an integral part of its business strategy and how this creates lasting value for all its stakeholders, identifying UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, Climate Action as one of its focus SDGs.

Its Climate Action Strategy advances two priorities that go hand-in-hand: resilience to equip its stakeholders and host communities for climate emergencies and sustainability to help mitigate the climate crisis.

Through SM’s leadership role in UN ARISE, the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies, it calls for a collective effort to incorporate disaster resilience as a core strategy of its business.

Leading by example, it allocates 10 percent of its capital expenditures to disaster resiliency and sustainability in the design of its malls and integrated lifestyle cities. This includes water catchment facilities which reduce flooding in neighboring communities; science-based designs such as its SM City Marikina mall that sits on 246 stilts to enable it to withstand water level rise; and building the 60-hectare SM Mall of Asia complex 4.5 meters above mean lower low water level, among others.