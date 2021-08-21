




































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Benguet profit jumps 8-fold in H1
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2021 | 8:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Benguet Corp. said net income surged 733 percent to P821.7 million in the first half of the year, driven by higher gold and nickel prices.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Benguet  said consolidated revenues jumped 225 percent to P2.28 billion  from P701.6 million in the same period last year.



In the second quarter alone, revenues jumped 241 percent to P999.6 million from P293 million a year ago.



“The increase in revenue both for the second quarter and first half of 2021 was mainly attributable to higher number of nickel ore shipments made and higher metal prices,” Benguet Corp. said.



Nickel and gold prices increased by 77 percent and 10 percent year on year, Benguet said.



Benguet Corp. Nickel Mines Inc. (BNMI) sold 15 boatloads of nickel ore with an aggregate volume of 798,768 metric tons (MT) in the first half valued at P1.8 billion compared to five boatloads with an aggregate volume of 265,255 MT valued at P344.6 million in the same period last year.



As of June, nickel ore was sold at an average price of $45.40 per MT versus $24.02 per MT in the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the company’s Acupan gold project (AGP) generated P450.4 million in revenues, 31 percent higher than the P308.7 million recorded in the same period last year, as it benefited from higher gold prices.



Total gold sales reached 5,176.60 compared to 3,730.46 ounces in the first quarter of 2020.



Average gold selling prices rose to $1,8017.61 per ounce from $1,637.31.



AGP milled a total of 28,511.40 MT of gold,higher than the 19,301.98 MT milled in the same period last year.



Aside from producing and marketing gold, nickel laterite ore, limestone, the company also provides logistics, port and shipping services and healthcare services. It also sells industrial equipment and supplies, and develops water resources and real estate projects.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

