Better roads mean better lives

After connecting the north and south of Metro Manila via the opening of the P70-billion Skyway Stage 3 project, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) hopes to further decongest the metropolis by linking this time the east and west through the proposed P95.4-billion, 19.4-kilometer Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) project.

This is definitely another game changer. After all, we have already seen and experienced how the opening of the 18-km. Skyway Stage 3 helped ease traffic along EDSA, not to mention cut travel time from the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) from two hours to just 30 minutes. For its part, the six-lane elevated expressway PAREX project, which will start from the Radial Road 10 (R10) in Manila up to South East Metro Manila Expressway also known as C6, is targeted to reduce travel time from Manila to Rizal to just 15 minutes.

PAREX, which will connect to the existing Skyway system, will have entry and exit points at the University Belt area, San Juan, Buendia, Mandaluyong, Makati, Rockwell, EDSA, Pioneer Street, Bonifacio Global City, C5, and then C6, providing an alternate route to the largest and busiest business districts such as Makati, Ortigas, and BCG, and access to the oft-overlooked areas of Marikina, Cainta, and Rizal.

But what is even better about this proposal is that it will be a solution within a solution, according to SMC president Ramon Ang, since it will also clean and improve the flow of water throughout the entire length of the Pasig River.

Ang said that of all the projects that they have done, PAREX would perhaps be among the most challenging, and at the same time most fulfilling since not only will SMC build a much-needed direct link between eastern and western Metro Manila, the group will also lead a historic effort to bring Pasig River back to health.

SMC’s top executive revealed that the riverbed has to be cleared of debris to get to the optimum depth for the creation of the expressway, and at the same time address the flooding problem in Metro Manila.

And yet, some quarters are calling for the project to be scrapped. Their hope is to build a critical mass of outrage and opposition against the project by invoking hackneyed arguments – many of which, applied elsewhere, could be reasonably seen as valid, but fall flat and come off as head-scratchers.

For instance, some say the proposed expressway will ruin views of the river, destroy its ecosystems, worsen traffic and climate change, and that the project will only benefit the minority with cars and the upper class, to name a few.

I am sure these have all been taken into account by SMC when it first envisioned the project. After all, we are talking about an ecologically dead Pasig River and a project that integrates its P2 billion cleanup and rehabilitation.

For decades, many government agencies and well-meaning conservation groups have pushed for Pasig River’s rehabilitation, wasting billions of pesos along the way, with not much having been achieved. This time, we have SMC, working with the Metro Manila mayors and the DENR, to keep Pasig River clean through a multi-agency and multi-sectoral effort. While waiting for the PAREX proposal to be approved, Mr. Ang and his team of engineers have already completed the bathymetric or underwater surveys to get a complete look at the conditions underneath the murky water. They have identified the critical areas that need to be dredged and cleaned up to allow flood waters to freely flow along the river again.

SMC has also acquired the fleet of heavy equipment and vessels needed to start the job. On what used to be the Pandacan oil depot, which will be the project’s starting point, we can see brand-new giant cranes being used for the pro bono work of cleaning up the Pasig River. By the way, the group is also spending P1 billion to clean up the Tullahan River.

Some detractors just do not want the idea of expressways, which they say will only encourage more people to buy cars, leading to more traffic and increased air pollution. Will people stop buying cars if we stop building new roads? Not by a long shot. These detractors already know, but refuse to acknowledge the fact that more efficient road systems reduce pollution by not letting cars sit in traffic for hours while needlessly burning fuel. And how about the improved quality of life as vehicle owners spend less money for fuel and less time in traffic. Why aren’t they mentioning that?

There are more vehicles and even motorcycles on the road because some dealers make it very easy for people to buy them – some at zero downpayment. In Singapore, by law, one is required to put down a downpayment of 30 to 40 percent of the car’s price. Owning a car in the island state is a status symbol, with a small car costing as much as US$78,000 (P4 million) to put use on the road. The Singapore government regulates the total number of cars by issuing limited numbers of permits known as certificates of entitlement (COE). Prospective buyers have to first bid for a COE before they are allowed to purchase a car. One article revealed that a COE bid for a mid-sized sedan was at US$30,600, not to mention the additional taxes on top of that, and the prohibitive cost of the vehicle itself. But then Singapore’s public transport network is largely efficient.

Maybe here, our government can just make it very expensive for people to own second, third, or more cars while making it very conducive and safe for Filipinos to walk, use a bike, and take public transport.

Until we have a reliable, safe, and good quality public transport system, and unless electric cars become the norm, air pollution will continue to persist. Stop blaming private road builders who are just doing what our government has failed to do.

