




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Resilient' BPO tenants send Filinvest REIT profits up 8%
In a disclosure to the stock exchange Monday, the real estate investment trusts (REIT) company of the Gotianun family reported a net income of P1.05 billion in the January-June period, up 8% year-on-year.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
'Resilient' BPO tenants send Filinvest REIT profits up 8%

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 11:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Newly-listed Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILREIT) saw its earnings grow in the first half, as call centers, which accounted for majority of its tenants, show their resilience in the face of a lingering pandemic.



In a disclosure to the stock exchange Monday, the real estate investment trusts (REIT) company of the Gotianun family reported a net income of P1.05 billion in the January-June period, up 8% year-on-year.



Josephine Gotianun-Yap, company chairperson, said the profits growth puts FILREIT “on track” to meet its target distributable income, which is used by REIT firms when determining the dividends to be rewarded to shareholders. Under the law, 90% of REITs’ income from their property assets must be distributed to investors in the form of dividends.



This, in turn, stoked buying pressure for FILREIT. As of 11:18 a.m. Monday, the company’s shares were trading up 3.07%.



FILREIT said its topline stood at P1.96 billion while costs and expenses were “kept” at P863 million. Net income was likewise boosted by “lower provisioning for taxes” after FILREIT offloaded projects from its balance sheet and transferred them to its parent firm, Filinvest Land Inc., during the creation of the REIT firm.



But Gotianun-Yap said it is FILREIT’s “resilient” business process outsourcing (BPO) tenants that should take most of the credit for the bottom line growth. As of end-June, BPOs occupied 90% of FILREIT’s portfolio, which consists of 17 Grade A office buildings in Alabang and Cebu City totaling over 300,000 square meters of gross leasable area.



“We are pleased with the results of our first-half performance considering the general economic climate,” Gotianun-Yap said.



Despite its healthy balance sheet, FILREIT said it was not spared from the coronavirus onslaught. At the end of first half, FILREIT’s occupancy rate fell to 89%, a decline that the company “anticipated and forecasted” as online casinos, also known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), leave the country in droves as taxmen run after them to augment the state’s pandemic war chest.



The exodus shrank FILREIT’s POGO tenancy to 1.5% by the end of second quarter, from the previous quarter’s 2.8%, financial results showed. The company said BPOs are taking up the spaces vacated by POGOs, although renewed lockdowns in the capital are causing “delays” in the takeover.



As it is, FILREIT’s small exposure to POGOs made it highly attractive to investors. During its market debut last week, its share price closed up 0.29%, a modest finish but a relatively impressive performance considering that its predecessors — Ayala Land Inc.’s AREIT Inc. and DoubleDragon Properties Corp.’s DDMP REIT Inc. — made lackluster market debut amid a pandemic-induced volatility. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FILINVEST LAND INC.
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      REIT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mismanaged?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There were no surprises with the negative COA report on how the Department of Health apparently mismanaged its pandemic response.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is gold losing its luster?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gold, a haven during the early days of the pandemic and one of the best assets to own in 2020, is the second-worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index for 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wasted funds, incompetence, and procurement woes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If it isn’t corruption, as Health Secretary Francisco Duque III insists, then clearly it is incompetence at the highest level and, in these troubled times, a very costly one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Partial closure of China port to affect Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Further setbacks face the country’s shipments as peak holiday season draws near following the partial closure of China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan port, the world’s third busiest cargo port.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More REIT IPOs in the pipeline
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Real estate investment trusts will continue to dominate the Philippine stock market with at least four other companies readying to list in the second half of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bigger dividends await AREIT investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bigger dividends await AREIT investors


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Using AREIT’s current share price, the annualized Q2 dividend gives AREIT an estimated yield of 4.76%

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Premiere Horizon Alliance exercises put option right to sell shares to investor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premiere Horizon Alliance exercises put option right to sell shares to investor


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The parties agreed to a formula to decide how many shares PHA could force LDA to buy, and at what price. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital sets follow-on offer price
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital sets follow-on offer price


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to the prospectus that APL released, the offer period starts today (August 16) and runs until Friday (August 20),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strict curbs to impact Q3 economic performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strict curbs to impact Q3 economic performance


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance expects the third quarter economic performance to take a hit from the revert to lockdown in select...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso weakness seen to boost exports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso weakness seen to boost exports


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may tolerate the weakening of the peso against the dollar to boost the competitiveness of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with