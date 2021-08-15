




































































 




   







   















Auto firms return deposits after safeguard duty junked
“In view of the dismissal of the petition for general safeguard measures on the importation of motor vehicles, Toyota is pleased to announce that it will return to its customers the security deposits that have been imposed and previously collected on its sales of motor vehicles,” Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. said in an advisory.
                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Automotive firms are returning the deposits collected from customers for car purchases previously covered by provisional safeguard measures after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) junked the petition for the imposition of such on vehicle imports.



“In view of the dismissal of the petition for general safeguard measures on the importation of motor vehicles, Toyota is pleased to announce that it will return to its customers the security deposits that have been imposed and previously collected on its sales of motor vehicles,” Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) said in an advisory.



TMP said it would no longer be collecting security deposits from new vehicle sales.



“Toyota dealers will contact the concerned customers for the schedules to claim their refund,” TMP said.



The DTI dismissed the petition following the recommendation from the Tariff Commission that such measures are not needed.



Earlier this year, the DTI ordered the imposition of provisional safeguard duties in the form of cash bond amounting to P70,000 for an imported PC and P110,000 for an LCV brought in from overseas.



To comply with the provisional safeguard duties, TMP started collecting a security deposit amounting to P78,400 inclusive of value-added tax (VAT) for purchases of PCs such as the 86, Wigo, Rush, Avanza, Camry G, Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Yaris, FJ Cruiser, Fortuner V and G, and Rav4, and P123,200 inclusive of VAT for LCVs like the Hilux, Hilux cab and chassis, and Hiace cargo last March 1.



Republic Act 8800 allows the government to impose safeguard measures or higher tariffs on goods if imports of such cause injury to the domestic industry producing like products.



Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) said all Isuzu dealerships shall also return to their customers any security deposits that have been previously collected upon purchase of specific Isuzu vehicle.



TIPC said its dealers would be getting in touch with all concerned customers to discuss the claim procedure and schedule of release of the security deposit.



Last March 1, IPC began collecting a security deposit worth P78,400 inclusive of VAT from customers who purchased the mu-X, and a P123,200 deposit inclusive of VAT from customers who bought the D-MAX.



On the other hand, Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) said it adjusted the standard retail price of the recently launched Navara which is now available at a price range of P1.026 million to P1.746 million (plus P15,000 for the Aspen Pearl White color).



NPI said customers who purchased the 2021 Navara from April 8 to Aug. 11 would be eligible for a rebate of the safeguard duties included in the original price of the pickup during its launch and would be informed by dealerships on the process.



