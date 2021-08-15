Do we need boosters?

I remember very distinctly official pronouncements, both from our government and world health authorities, that any kind of vaccine against the coronavirus will protect us from severe cases and death from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in an article explaining the vaccines’ efficacy and effectiveness, said that COVID-19 vaccines do not provide full or 100 percent protection, so that breakthrough infections where people get the virus despite having been fully vaccinated will occur. But if vaccinated people do get sick, they are likely to have milder symptoms, in general, adding that it is very rare for someone vaccinated to experience severe illness or die.

Just last Friday, our Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that three people here died despite having been fully vaccinated with Sinovac, while 167 fully vaccinated individuals tested COVID-positive.

Does this mean that what the WHO and our government have said about the vaccines protecting us from severe illness or death is not true after all?

Not necessarily. After all, the facts about these deaths have not been established and revealed. When did they get the vaccine? Did they have serious co-morbidities? Is the exact cause of death the same as those who died without having been vaccinated or have received a single dose? Maybe the neutralizing antibodies created by the vaccines have already waned and that six months is actually shorter? Maybe the vaccines do not work for some people?

As someone pointed out, three deaths and 167 testing positive after two doses (one dose for Janssen) is a very small percentage of the number of people who have been fully vaccinated. Thus, what was reported should not be a cause for concern.

I have yet to hear stories about fully vaccinated individuals who were exposed to the virus, but were immune to it. If there are, then that would be reassuring to say the least.

Maybe two doses are not enough and we need a third or vaccine booster dose.

In an Aug. 10 statement, the WHO said it is reviewing emerging evidence on the need for and the timing of an additional vaccine dose (booster dose 1) for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The list now includes Sinovac’s CoronaVac, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Bharat Biotech, Gamaleya, and Johnson & Johnson.

The WHO explained that there are several reasons why booster doses may be needed. One is the waning protection against infection or disease, in particular severe disease, over time. Second is the reduced protection against variants of concern (i.e. Delta variant). And third is the inadequate protection from the currently recommended primary series for some risk groups, for which evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trials may have been lacking. It also noted that the rationale for booster doses may differ by vaccine product, epidemiological setting, risk group, and vaccine coverage rates.

In the case of waning immunity, the WHO said that while there are studies that suggest a correlation between the efficacy of a vaccine against symptomatic disease and mean neutralizing antibody titers induced by those vaccines (in layman’s terms, the more antibodies we have after being vaccinated, the better the vaccine is), it is still unclear if declining titers over time since vaccination are indicative of declining vaccine effectiveness, especially against variants of concern (does it follow that if our antibodies after vaccination decline, the effectiveness of the vaccine is already declining? Or maybe the decline in the antibodies level depends on other factors; i.e. an individual’s health).

The statement pointed out that while data on immunogenicity of some vaccines suggest that antibodies persist for at least six months, waning of neutralizing antibodies has been reported. That might explain the deaths and the infections after having been fully vaccinated.

The WHO also noted that data is currently insufficient to determine if there is a significant decline in vaccine effectiveness against infection beyond six months after vaccination. It said that data from Israel suggest that around 40 percent of breakthrough infections are in immunocompromised individuals after all.

The report, however, failed to mention that there are is also no data to show if there are any adverse effects of a booster dose. Because if there aren’t any adverse side effects, then shouldn’t we all just get our third dose?

The sad reality, as pointed out by the report, is that the need for a third dose should be balanced with the global availability of vaccines. It said that offering booster doses to a large proportion of a population -- when many have not yet received even a first dose -- undermines the principle of national and global equity. It added that prioritizing booster doses over speed and breadth in the initial dose coverage may also damage the prospects for global mitigation of the pandemic.

The WHO concluded that introducing booster doses should be firmly evidence-driven (which means it will take a long time) and targeted to the population groups in greatest need. It said that to date, evidence remains limited and inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses.

Last Friday, the Quezon City government filed complaints against two fully vaccinated individuals who secured a third COVID-19 dose despite the absence of a national government policy allowing booster vaccinations.

Basically, the unnamed individuals violated a city ordinance that prohibits misrepresentation of vaccine status for purposes of fraud or deceit. The first one got two doses in Mandaluyong then registered through the QC vaccination program and got his third dose in QC. The second individual received his two doses in QC and then bragged about receiving a third dose without disclosing where the third dose was administered.

But more importantly, as QC Mayor Joy Belmonte pointed out, the two were greedy, especially since a good number of individuals have yet to receive their first vaccine dose.

One politician (not from QC) admitted that he had been vaccinated four times – two Sinopharm and then two Pfizer booster shots seven months after, but was able to get away with it.

I agree that introducing booster doses should be targeted to those in greatest need. Maybe, we should start again with the health workers, followed by senior citizens, and then the immunocompromised. Serious efforts should also be exerted by the vaccine manufacturers to increase supply so that more people can receive their first two doses or single dose (in the case of Janssen). And maybe, our government should start allowing Bharat’s Covovax to come in to help increase our supply of vaccines.

