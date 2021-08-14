8990 posts strong H1

MANILA, Philippines — 8990 Holdings Inc., one of the country’s leading mass housing developers, expects to surpass its pre-pandemic results after its revenue and net income surged by more than 100 percent in the first half of the year.

The company grew its net income by 133 percent to P3.46 billion from P1.48 billion a year ago on the back of a 104 percent increase in revenues to P10.01 billion.

“Our first-half performance reflects the hope and optimism of Filipinos for socio-economic recovery with the successful rollout of the vaccination program by both the government and private sector,” said 8990 Holdings chairman Mariano Martinez Jr.

8990 is close to matching the company’s P15.4 billion revenue and P5.86 billion net income in 2019 or before COVID-19 struck.

8990’s revenue for the first half is only P500 million shy of its P10.5 billion total sales revenue in the pre-pandemic January-to-September period in 2019.

First half sales came mostly from Luzon at P6.74 billion, or 71 percent while Visayas contributed 15 percent at P1.47 billion and Mindanao’s share was at 13 percent or P1.27 billion.

Martinez said that despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, 8990 would continue to “perform well for the remainder of the current fiscal year.”