First Gen income up 6.6%

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - August 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. reported a 6.6 percent rise in its net income in the first half of the year to P9.4 billion ($195 million) as electricity sales improved.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, First Gen said its recurring net income increased by 11 percent to P7.1 billion.



The company attributed the increase to higher electricity sales and prices, as well as lower interest expenses and taxes due to the recently enacted CREATE Law.



First Gen said its natural gas platform delivered a 21 percent increase in recurring earnings in the first half to P5.2 billion ($107 million).



The company’s 97-megawatt (MW) Avion power plant enjoyed higher electricity sales as it supplied the grid with supplemental power during constraint periods while the other natural gas-fired plants reaped the benefits of lower income tax rates under the CREATE Law.



“These were slightly offset by the 420 MW San Gabriel power plant’s lower generation due to repair work that was completed in the first quarter of the year,” the company said.



Similarly, First Gen Hydro Power Corp. also grew its recurring earnings contribution to P300 million.



The company’s 132.8 MW Pantabangan-Masiway power plants generated higher revenues due to the commencement of its contract with Meralco that was augmented by merchant sales.



In contrast, Energy Development Corp. (EDC) registered a net income of P2.2 billion ($46 million) in the first half, almost unchanged from the previous year.  Recurring earnings dropped three percent to P2.3 billion ($47 million).



EDC incurred higher power plant and steam field maintenance expenses and foreign exchange losses in the first half, which were offset by lower interest expenses and income taxes.



First Gen’s natural gas platform reported a net income of P5.2 billion,   higher than the P4.5 billion recorded a year ago.



Earnings from the company’s hydro platform also improved to P0.3 billion ($6 million) from P0.2 billion ($5 million).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

