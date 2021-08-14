Pilipinas Shell H1 profit rises to P2.2 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) sustained its recovery in the first half of the year as it posted a net income of P2.2 billion, driven by its shift in supply chain strategy.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PSPC president and CEO Cesar Romero said the January to June net income was a significant rebound from the P6.7 billion loss in the same period last year.

“It validates our bold decision to transform the way we do business amid uncertain conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Romero said.

Last March, the company unveiled its five-year strategy plan ending 2025, banking on the transformation of its supply chain from manufacturing to full importation.

PSPC earlier said the evolution of its retail business to mobility, and the move to lower carbon operations including pioneering the carbon offset offer in the country and providing low carbon products and services support Royal Dutch Shell’s target to be a net zero carbon emissions business by 2050.

On June 30, the company inaugurated its Shell Import Facility Tabangao (SHIFT), marking the transformation of its refinery into a world-class import terminal that will meet fuel demand in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and Northern Visayas.

“This SHIFT means stronger supply reliability, greater operational efficiency, and improved overall logistics performance,” Romero said.

Aside from the shift in its supply chain strategy, PSPC also attributed its improved first half figures to its strong marketing performance as well as prudent cost and capex management.

PSPC reported that first half marketing volume delivery remained flat against previous years due to travel restrictions brought about by COVID-19 with pockets of restrictions in Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

However, marketing volume in the second quarter grew by 18 percent, with the biggest contribution coming from mobility which posted gains of 29 percent.

“The increase stems from innovative marketing initiatives that focus on the consumer’s fuel and non-fuel needs and use digital means to improve customer engagement and perception,” PSPC said.

Among these initiatives include the opening of the country’s first art gallery-themed mobility station in Cebu and the offering of perks exclusive to Shell GO+ members, who now number half a million.

PSPC also opened 15 mobility sites during the period.

By end-June, its non-fuel network stood at 153 Shell Select stores, 235 Select Express, 70 Deli2Gos, 415 Lube bays and 353 Shell Helix Centers.

Strong volume and profit performance were also seen in the lubricants business, with premium products growth and deeper consumer penetration nationwide.

“The introduction of the Coolant Longlife Plus product line in the second quarter is expected to drive further growth for the segment,” it said.

Romero acknowledged that while the pandemic continues to pose challenges to the country’s economic recovery, it does not preclude growth.

“We intend to continue to be the preferred energy partner for the industries that we serve, and the country itself, to thrive in a better normal,” he said.