Kwik partners with Lazada for free COVID-19 insurance

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local insurance technology startup Kwik.insure has teamed up with e-commerce platform Lazada to provide its customers with free COVID-19 insurance.



With the partnership, Lazada customers will be eligible for a free COVID-19 insurance for every bills payment transaction done via the Lazada Wallet.



The customer will instantly receive a free voucher for a Kwik.insure product called the COVID-19 Kwik Assist, which provides P10,500 one-month coverage for accidental death, death due to sickness, and death due to COVID-19.



“Through our partnership with Lazada, we provide millions of Filipinos the opportunity to have insurance against COVID-19,” Kwik.insure founder and CEO Hamilton Angluben said.



“Given our country’s low insurance penetration rate, majority of them will be first time insurance availers. The goal is to educate more people about the value of insurance and learn how easy it is to be protected,” he said.



The promo will run until October 2021 and customers can earn and stack up to 10 insurance vouchers per month.



“For us at Lazada, our innovations, promotions and services are all geared at ensuring we address the needs and priorities of those we serve. Through our partnership with Kwik.insure, we are happy to be able to provide our customers with access to a service that is most especially valuable and relevant today,” Lazada Philippines COO Carlos Barrera said.



Lazada allows customers to pay their bills to a variety of billers including Meralco, Maynilad, Autosweep, Easytrip, Globe, Smart, among others.



Launched last March, Kwik.insure is an online insurance marketplace with over 100 life and non-life insurance products from more than a dozen of the country’s top insurance and healthcare providers.



Aside from its partnership with Lazada, Kwik.insure is also offering deals and insurance product bundles to businesses.



“This initiative is motivated by the company’s mission to increase insurance penetration in the country and to educate more people about insurance,” the local insurance technology startup said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

