Filinvest REIT flirts with gains, losses on stock market debut

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trusts (REIT) firm of the Gotianun family, seesawed between gains and losses during its stock market debut Thursday.

Shares in Filinvest REIT — the third of its kind in the country which started trading on the local bourse under the stock symbol “FILRT” — flirted with its offer price after opening down by 0.43% before gaining 1.14% 30 minutes later. The main index was in the red.

Sought for comment, Beatrice Lopez, equity analyst at Regina Capital, said the market’s reaction drew similarities when Filinvest REIT’s predecessors — Ayala Land Inc.’s AREIT Inc. and DoubleDragon Properties Corp.’s DDMP REIT Inc. — went public.

“I think it's possible that the market was drawing parallels with AREIT and DDMPR since those were down during their debut,” Lopez said in a Viber message.

“Those who got (Filinvest REIT stocks) during the offer period wanted to sell some already so they won’t get stuck, then maybe just get some more once it goes below the IPO price. I also think some investors wanted to liquidate ahead of the PSE rebalancing implementation,” she added.

The REIT firm backed by landlord Filinvest Land Inc. set 1.6 billion common shares up for grabs as it targeted proceeds of up to P12.6 billion. Filinvest REIT’s parent will receive all the proceeds from the share sale, which would be spent on construction of office buildings, residential mid-rise buildings and industrial warehouses, as well as raw land acquisition. Some portion will also go to capital expenditures for retail malls and the expansion of the district cooling system in Northgate Cyberzone.

The law mandates 90% of income from REITs’ property assets should be distributed as dividends to shareholders. This year. Filinvest projects a P2.15 billion gross rental income.

“I wish Filinvest the best and thank its board, officers, and staff for their confidence in the strength of our economy. This REIT offering will be among the catalysts for our quick and strong economic recovery,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said during the listing ceremony.

“With this REIT offering, I encourage Filinvest to further expand its portfolio of sustainable property developments, especially outside the Metro Manila area,” Dominguez added.