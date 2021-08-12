




































































 




   

   









DA hopes for higher budget

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) continues to hope for a higher annual budget for next year in a bid to improve the sector.



In a forum organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP) yesterday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the DA had submitted a proposed budget of almost P250 billion for next year. This includes its attached agencies.



“Our indication is that – not including the corporations – our level at the DA, the projected budget is almost P72 billion, almost P1 billion higher if we have to consider our budget this year,”Dar said.



For 2021, the DA has an approved budget of P71 billion.



“And there are other special projects on top of the regular budget. And we will continue to drum up support from various stakeholders,” Dar said.



“In rice, if you have to bring in all the rice budgetary support from government, including that of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), it reaches almost P79 billion. And you have seen the outcome, it really increased. So the investment gets higher outcome as well,” he said.



Palay production rose nearly five percent to 8.8 million metric tons (MT) in the first half from 8.4 million MT in the same period last year.



Dar said the country remains on track to hit record high palay production this year as it projects an output of 20.4 million MT, higher than the 19.4 million MT in 2020.



Despite palay’s large contribution to the country’s agricultural output, the overall value of agricultural production in the country declined by 2.5 percent in the first half.



However, improvements were seen in the second quarter as the decline narrowed to 1.5 percent compared to the 3.4 percent decline registered in the first quarter.



Dar earlier emphasized the need for higher budgetary support for the sector to be able to realize the potential of the agriculture sector moving forward.



“The potential of the country’s agriculture and fishery sector could be further unleashed given appropriate budgetary support, and much-needed private sector investments, including those from local government units, “Dar said.



“For 2022, we are proposing a budget of P250 billion, which is three times more than this year. We pray that the country’s agricultural sector could be afforded that long-delayed financial support so the Philippines could keep pace at least with our counterparts in the ASEAN region,”he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

