Global retail experts banner list of speakers at 27th NRCE

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign experts will impart fresh ideas that will help local retailers in their adjustment to the new normal, including the best ways to navigate through a post-pandemic global retail landscape, at the two-day 27th National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE) that will start today via virtual conference.

“The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) brought back the NRCE after a year of absence to help industry players in transitioning to the “new normal”. The NRCE, which will provide retailers unique opportunities through its unparalleled learning sessions and transformative exhibition, is undoubtedly the most relevant retail industry event carefully crafted and organized by retailers, of retailers, for retailers to help businesses successfully launch a retail reboot,” PRA president Rosemarie Bosch Ong said.

Opening on its first day is the founder of the Retail Prophet, best-selling author, retail futurist and Fortune 100 Business Advisor, Doug Stephens to give participants a future-oriented keynote speech on “The Future of Retail: Navigating Through a Post-Pandemic World”. On the second day of the NRCE, because World Retail Congress founder and chairman Ian McGariggle will provide a dynamic keynote speech on “Winning in the New Retail World: How Retailers will emerge stronger from the pandemic.”

“The most influential retailers and industry experts from around the globe are also joining to provide transformative solutions to adapt in the ever-changing retail landscape, Ong said.

