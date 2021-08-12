DA extends validity of meat import permits

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has extended the validity of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) of imported meat by 30 days as part of efforts to ensure the arrival of the commodity amid global shipping woes.

Under DA Administrative Order 21 signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the DA is temporarily extending the validity of the SPS import clearances to 90 days from the original period of 60 days.

The extension was prompted by shipping and other logistical difficulties brought about by the global health crisis and supply contraction of container vans.

“The above mentioned difficulties have prompted stakeholders to request for an extension of the SPSIC for imported food commodities, especially for imported meat,”the DA said.

According to the DA, the temporary extension will be effective immediately until end-December.

Sought for comment on the SPSIC validity extension, Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA) president Jess Cham told The STAR that the move was “abrupt” and would “disrupt trade.”

Cham pointed out that there are problems with meat imports being seized and confiscated due to the enforcement of new minimum labeling requirements for imported meat and poultry.

“Administrative Order 26 provides for modification of labels. DA should just allow it instead of confiscations and seizures,”Cham said.

“Deficiency of label has nothing to do with food safety so DA should not make a big fuss over this,” he said.

Based on a recent memorandum circular issued by the National Meat Inspection Service, meat imports are required to include the expiry or best before dates in their labels. Inappropriately labeled meat and poultry products will be seized and subject to confiscation and disposal.

As part of the government’s effort to bring down prices and stabilize the supply of pork in the country, President Duterte issued in May Executive Order 133, which increased the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork meat to 254,210 metric tons (MT) for MAV year 2021 from 54,210 MT.

Duterte also signed EO 134 in May, which provides that in-quota pork imports or those under the MAV are imposed a 10 percent tariff for three months and this will be increased to 15 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original rate of 30 percent.

Out quota pork imports are slapped with a 20 percent tariff for the first three months, which will be raised to 25 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original tariff of 40 percent.

Based on a resolution, the MAV Management Committee (MCC) approved 70 percent or 140,000 MT of the 200,000 MAV plus for this year to be distributed in July to October.

The remaining 30 percent or 60,000 MT will be distributed from November 2021 to January 2022.

With the expected arrival of more meat imports, the prices of meat products in the country are expected to go down.

As of Monday, the price of kasim or pork shoulder stood at P330 a kilo, while the price of pork belly or liempo was P360 a kilo.