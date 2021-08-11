Index ends flat, traders shrug off strong Q2 GDP

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the Philippine economy turning in its best performance in 32 years in the second quarter, stocks still ended nearly flat as pandemic issues remain a nagging concern.

The 30-company benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished 9.34 points or 0.14 percent lower at 6,623.23 while the broader All Shares index slightly rose by 2.11 points or 0.05 percent to close at 4,095.98.

A total of P6.3 billion worth of shares changed hands yesterday, with advancers edging out decliners, 94 to 88, while 54 issues were unchanged.

“The overly depressed base from the same period last year will make the jump in second-quarter look stellar, (but) in reality it is only a modest easing of stringent social restrictions compared to 2020 that boosted growth,” analysts at Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a note.

This was also largely the case around Asia, with stocks trading sideways yesterday as concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and expectations of earlier tapering by the US Federal Reserve offset strong corporate earnings.

While investment sentiment was buoyed by improved economic numbers, traders remain concerned about rising infections and extended lockdowns or other measures that will curb economic activity.

“The aggressive spread of the Delta variant has authorities struggling to strike a balance between containment measures and some kind of return in economic activities,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said shares traded flat as investors digested the second quarter GDP performance.