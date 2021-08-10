




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
forbes
Chatgenie, Paymongo Philippines, CloudEeats, and Kalibrr made the cut and was included in the publication’s “100 To Watch” list. To qualify, these Filipino-made companies had to be at least a year old, privately-owned, and needed to have no more than $20 million in funding or total revenue. 
Forbes

                     

                        

                           
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 6:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Four Filipino firms made it to Forbes’ first ever list of Asia-Pacific’s small companies and startups that are on the rise.



Chatgenie, Paymongo Philippines, CloudEats, and Kalibrr made the cut and was included in the international business magazine’s inaugural “100 To Watch” list. To be included in the roster, companies had to be at least a year old, privately-owned and needed to have no more than $20 million in funding or total revenue.



“Their inclusion in the list comes in part from addressing problems such as improving transportation in congested cities, expanding affordable connectivity in remote regions and preventing food waste. Seventeen countries and territories are represented,” Forbes noted.



Kalibrr, founded in 2013 by Paul Rivera and Dexter Ligot-Gordon, is an AI-powered recruitment company that has helped five million job seekers in Indonesia and the Philippines by simplifying the hiring and application process for job-hunters and companies in its platform.



CloudEats, co-founded in 2019 by Kimberly Yao, prepares and provides food using cloud kitchens, or warehouses were a single kitchen could cook multiple dishes from different restaurant brands. Yao also started Boozy.ph.



Paymongo Philippines is a company that runs an online payment platform for micro, small, and medium businesses that are expanding into e-commerce. The company was founded Francis Plaza, Luis Sia, Jaime Hing III, and Edwin Lacierda.



Chatgenie, founded by Ragde Falcis in 2020, integrated Grab’s delivery into Facebook Messenger, which allowed consumers to buy through simple direct messages.



Forbes Asia waded through 900 submissions, some came from online while some were recommended by experts, universities, and venture capitalists to name a few.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FORBES ASIA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nail-biting drama in agriculture sector continues
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Putting a positive slant on the state of Philippine agriculture is perhaps a most painful task for William A. Dar, who just recently gave a report of his accomplishments as agriculture secretary after two years in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks started the week on a strong note as investors take comfort on improving economic numbers amid rising concerns over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wealth tax to aid in labor force recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The proposal to impose taxes on the extremely wealthy percentage of the population could help the country’s labor force recover as the working class continues to bear the brunt of losses every time the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 From soup to nuts: Revisiting tax treaties for tax planning
                              


                              

                                                                  By Hanna Karen Almario |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In the field of cross-border investments, the location of the holding company that will own shares in a Philippine company is a vital consideration when planning the business structure. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investments slumped in May, as the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants fray investor nerves.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. announced Tuesday that funds raised during its historic maiden share sale and were originally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is finally out of recession in the second quarter, but the rebound was shallow.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Puregold has been one of the major “winners” of the pandemic

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The transaction itself is a lot like the ones that we’ve seen recently with Prime Media Holdings and the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with