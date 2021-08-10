




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May
Unlike the so-called "hot money" which enter and leave the country with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments and a key source of job-generating capital for the economy. That said, the Philippines wants to lure in more investors, not only keep existing ones, and those efforts gained some traction until FDI started declining in 2018.
File Photo

                     

                        

                           
Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 5:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Foreign direct investments slumped in May amid growing investor unease over the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Tuesday.



FDI posted a net inflow of $429 million in May after the entry of new investments outpaced those that headed for the exit during the month. That net inflow, however, was down 25.4% year-on-year.



In five months, FDI net inflows grew 37.8% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. The central bank is hoping for a net FDI inflow of $7.5 billion for this year, albeit still lower from pre-pandemic level of $8.7 billion.



Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.



Since peaking at $10.26 billion in 2017, FDIs have been on a downtrend and the pandemic only worsened the slump. Last year, FDI net inflows contracted 24.6% on-year to $6.5 billion, the lowest in 5 years after investors postponed expansion plans to keep themselves liquid amid the pandemic.



Over a year into the health crisis, the central bank said the FDI decline in May “reflected renewed investor concerns on the rising cases of the new variants of COVID-19 globally.”



Dissecting the data, equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, fell 42.6% on an annual basis to $82 million in May. Majority of fresh foreign capital came from Japan, the United States and Malaysia, and were invested industries like manufacturing, real estate, and financial and insurance.



The decline in new FDIs was coupled with exodus of investments amounting to $21 million in May, up 70.2% year-on-year. This, in turn, yielded a net equity capital investment of $60 million during the month, down an annualized rate of 53.4%.



Intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their offices here contracted 23.4% annually to $269 million in May. Reinvestment of earnings, meanwhile, rose 6% on-year to $99 million.



Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the slump in FDIs, particularly debt instruments which are “less permanent and can be withdrawn more easily compared to fresh equity”, may persist in the coming months.



“Going forward, we could see this trend continue with investors likely still non-committal to medium term projects in the Philippines until more clarity on the growth situation can be achieved,” Mapa said in an email.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is finally out of recession in the second quarter, but the rebound was shallow.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. announced Tuesday that funds raised during its historic maiden share sale and were originally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nail-biting drama in agriculture sector continues
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Putting a positive slant on the state of Philippine agriculture is perhaps a most painful task for William A. Dar, who just recently gave a report of his accomplishments as agriculture secretary after two years in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Puregold has been one of the major “winners” of the pandemic

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The transaction itself is a lot like the ones that we’ve seen recently with Prime Media Holdings and the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital's FOO (finally?) approved by SEC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital's FOO (finally?) approved by SEC


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is not immediately clear if APL’s intentions have changed with respect to the use of the proceeds from the rais...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Agriculture production down 1.5% in Q2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agriculture production down 1.5% in Q2


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s agricultural output remained on a downward trend in the second quarter as lower production in the livestock...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with