PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks started the week on a strong note as investors take comfort on improving economic numbers amid rising concerns over the escalating cases of COVID cases attributed to the more infectious Delta variant.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied back to the 6,600 level yesterday, closing at 6,632, up 92.66 points or 1.42 percent from Friday, while the broader All Shares index gained 38.45 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 4,093.87.

“The local market surged as first quarter 2021 GDP contraction was revised to -3.9 percent (from -4.2 percent). In addition, BSP chief (Benjamin) Diokno remains confident that the country will grow at least six percent this year,” AB Capital Securities said in a commentary.

Total value turnover reached P6.3 billion. Market breadth was positive, 115 to 91, while 34 issues were unchanged.

Philstocks Financial analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors are expected to watch out for the second quarter GDP data to be released today.

“A high growth figure is expected due to low-base effects. Thus, if a slow year-on-year growth is seen for our economy this second quarter, then it may also give rise to negative sentiment in the market,” he said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority announced the upward revision of the first quarter economic performance to -3.9 percent from -4.2 percent, but still marking the fifth straight quarter in negative territory.

Most analysts place the second quarter GDP growth at a double-digit rate, coming off a low base last year with a record 19.6 percent contraction in the same three-month period.