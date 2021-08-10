




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied back to the 6,600 level yesterday, closing at 6,632, up 92.66 points or 1.42 percent from Friday, while the broader All Shares index gained 38.45 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 4,093.87.
AFP/File

                     

                        

                           
PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Stocks started the week on a strong note as investors take comfort on improving economic numbers amid rising concerns over the escalating cases of COVID cases attributed to the more infectious Delta variant.



The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied back to the 6,600 level yesterday, closing at 6,632, up 92.66 points or 1.42 percent from Friday, while the broader All Shares index gained 38.45 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 4,093.87.



“The local market surged as first quarter 2021 GDP contraction was revised to -3.9 percent (from -4.2 percent). In addition, BSP chief (Benjamin) Diokno remains confident that the country will grow at least six percent this year,” AB Capital Securities said in a commentary.



Total value turnover reached P6.3 billion.  Market breadth was positive, 115 to 91, while 34 issues were unchanged.



Philstocks Financial analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors are expected to watch out for the second quarter GDP data to be released today.



“A high growth figure is expected due to low-base effects. Thus, if a slow year-on-year growth is seen for our economy this second quarter, then it may also give rise to negative sentiment in the market,” he said.



The Philippine Statistics Authority announced the upward revision of the first quarter economic performance to -3.9 percent from -4.2 percent, but still marking the fifth straight quarter in negative territory.



Most analysts place the second quarter GDP growth at a double-digit rate, coming off a low base last year with a record 19.6 percent contraction in the same three-month period.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STOCK MARKET
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Costs controls' save Puregold H1 profit from slump amid weak sales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Costs controls' save Puregold H1 profit from slump amid weak sales


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cost-saving measures helped listed grocery operator Puregold Price Club Inc. avert an earnings slump in the first half amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pay the hospitals now!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Here we are bracing ourselves for a Delta variant upsurge and the government is neglecting one extremely important thing: Our hospitals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government assures Laguna, Bataan residents of 'ayuda' during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government assures Laguna, Bataan residents of 'ayuda' during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Residents of Laguna and Bataan will also receive much-needed cash aid as those provinces went into hard lockdown alongside...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Power rate hike in store for Meralco customers in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Power rate hike in store for Meralco customers in August


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Higher power bills await customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) at a time several areas are under hard lockdowns this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets out of recession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets out of recession


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Economists are expecting a strong bounce back in the second quarter with the gross domestic product growth hitting double-digit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wealth tax to aid in labor force recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The proposal to impose taxes on the extremely wealthy percentage of the population could help the country’s labor force recover as the working class continues to bear the brunt of losses every time the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Puregold net income up 17.3% to P3.99 billion in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Puregold net income up 17.3% to P3.99 billion in H1


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Co-owned Puregold Price Club Inc. reported a consolidated net income of P3.99 billion in the first half of the year,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Garment exporters seen to miss $1.4 billion sales target
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s garment exports are expected to fall below the $1.4-billion projection for the year given disruptions from the pandemic-induced lockdowns and shipping space constraints, the Foreign Buyers Association...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 GERI profit up 11% to P603 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Global-Estate Resorts Inc., a developer of master-planned integrated tourism estates, reported a net income of P603 million in the first half, up 11 percent year on year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government still has to release 14% of 2021 budget
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government has yet to release 14 percent of the 2021 national budget with five months remaining in the year, as it nears to face Congress to defend its proposal to increase the 2022 funding to more than P5 ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with