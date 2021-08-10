




































































 




   







   















US pork exports to Phl jump 239%

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines reduced its tariffs on pork imports, pork exports from the United States surged 239 percent in the first half of the year, according to the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF).



Data from the USMEF showed that a total of 58,010 metric tons (MT) of pork were exported to the Philippines from January to June compared to 17,095 MT in the same period last year.



In terms of value, total pork exports amounted to $152 million, 257 percent higher than the $43 million value registered a year ago.



“The Philippines has struggled with pork shortages since African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed there in 2019, resulting in a sharp decline in domestic pork production,”the USMEF said.



“This prompted the Philippine government to reduce duty rates on imported pork muscle cuts through January 2022, which has helped bolster demand for US pork in this price-sensitive market,”it said.



As part of the government’s effort to bring down prices and stabilize the supply of pork in the country, President Duterte issued in May Executive Order 133, which increases the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork meat to 254,210 metric tons (MT) for MAV year 2021 from 54,210 MT.



Duterte also signed EO 134, which provides that in-quota pork imports or those under the MAV are imposed a 10 percent tariff for three months and will be increased to 15 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original rate of 30 percent.



Out quota pork imports are slapped with a 20 percent tariff for the first three months, which will be raised to 25 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original tariff of 40 percent.



Based on a resolution, the MAV Management Committee (MCC) approved 70 percent or 140,000 MT of the 200,000 MAV plus for this year to be distributed in July to October.



The remaining 30 percent or 60,000 MT will be distributed for November to January 2022.



In an earlier email interview with The STAR, the USMEF projects US pork exports to the Philippines to reach 85,000 MT by the end of the year.



“We expect the larger export volumes to continue, and the US industry looks forward to providing a wider range of pork cuts to the Philippines,”the USMEF said in May.



The group, however, emphasized that the growth rate in the second half of the year may not be as dramatic as the first quarter growth due to the higher base from the second half of last year, when exports to the country gained momentum.



USMEF data showed that a total of 46,665 MT of pork were exported to the country last year, valued at $115 million.



In July, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised upward its forecast for Philippine pork imports for this year to 425,000 MT, higher than its initial forecast of 350,000 MT.



The forecast figure is more than double the 167,000 MT pork imports in 2020.



The USDA said the latest revisions were driven by current trade trends and improved market access.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

