Government assures Laguna, Bataan residents of 'ayuda' during ECQ
Under the ECQ aid plan, eligible Filipinos will get P1,000 worth of cash or goods. Only four individuals per family may receive the aid.
MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Laguna and Bataan will also receive much-needed cash aid as those provinces went into hard lockdown alongside Metro Manila and other key cities to curb infections.



Citing the budget department, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a press conference Monday that Laguna and Bataan will surely receive cash assistance or ‘ayuda,’ following President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders that strict lockdowns won’t be imposed without aid.





“The guarantee is that Laguna and Bataan will receive cash aids,” Roque said.



Laguna is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 15 while the same community quarantine level is imposed in Bataan from August 8 to 22 in a bid to arrest a renewed virus surge. The National Capital Region, meanwhile, is under ECQ from August 6 to 20.



Many Filipinos in this pandemic have come to depend on “ayuda”, no matter how small the cash aid was, during lockdown periods as thousands lose their jobs.



Roque said Laguna residents will receive aid totaling P2.715 billion. The old list of beneficiaries used when the province was placed under ECQ last April will be used again in the new round of cash handouts, Roque added.



Total cash aid for Bataan, on the one hand, is still being determined by the Department of the Interior and Local Government. According to Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, there’s no list yet of beneficiaries in the province who could receive P1,000 each and a maximum of P4,000 per family.



Roque reiterated that the national government’s savings and dividends will be enough to fund aid for these two provinces as well as for Metro Manila and two provinces outside Luzon: Cagayan de Oro City and Iloilo City.



In the capital region, where P10.89 billion was already released to the bank accounts of local government units last week, Bautista said Metro Manila mayors agreed that it would be good if the ayuda would be distributed at the same time.



“The financial assistance that will be given will apparently cover food provisions. We are ready to distribute food packs if local government officials request for it,” Bautista said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

